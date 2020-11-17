  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, STORE Capital Corp, Sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Vornado Realty Trust

November 17, 2020 | About: STOR +3.72% EXR +0.16% COLD +0.24% SAFE +2.63% VERI +5.36% NSSC +0.04% HR +0.44% AMH -1.95% BG +2.57% PSTL +2.86% BEP -0.52% CT +0%

Investment company Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Healthcare Realty Trust Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, STORE Capital Corp, Extra Space Storage Inc, Americold Realty Trust, sells Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Vornado Realty Trust, American Campus Communities Inc, NuStar Energy LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 120 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/uniplan+investment+counsel%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 466,710 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02%
  2. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 480,289 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.33%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 103,674 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.43%
  4. Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) - 888,445 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  5. EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP) - 366,395 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
New Purchase: Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $32.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 743,685 shares as of .

New Purchase: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 577,605 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.23 and $47.61, with an estimated average price of $44.66. The stock is now traded at around $60.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 158,612 shares as of .

New Purchase: Postal Realty Trust Inc (PSTL)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Postal Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $13 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $15.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 371,201 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 105,567 shares as of .

New Purchase: CTS Corp (CTS)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in CTS Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.86. The stock is now traded at around $31.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 119,086 shares as of .

Added: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in STORE Capital Corp by 131.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.44 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $25.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 800,025 shares as of .

Added: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Extra Space Storage Inc by 75.06%. The purchase prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34. The stock is now traded at around $117.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 205,317 shares as of .

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 34.87%. The purchase prices were between $35.12 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $37.79. The stock is now traded at around $36.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 863,954 shares as of .

Added: Safehold Inc (SAFE)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Safehold Inc by 27.36%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $63.29, with an estimated average price of $54.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 454,903 shares as of .

Added: Veritone Inc (VERI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Veritone Inc by 166.43%. The purchase prices were between $6.85 and $16.44, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $12.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 320,153 shares as of .

Added: NAPCO Security Technologies Inc (NSSC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in NAPCO Security Technologies Inc by 74.68%. The purchase prices were between $21.6 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $24.06. The stock is now traded at around $28.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 142,497 shares as of .

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26.

Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $32.24 and $38.63, with an estimated average price of $35.68.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.52.

Sold Out: Trecora Resources (TREC)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Trecora Resources. The sale prices were between $5.51 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Sold Out: Eyenovia Inc (EYEN)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Eyenovia Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $3.46.

Sold Out: Diamond S Shipping Inc (DSSI)

Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Diamond S Shipping Inc. The sale prices were between $6.68 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $8.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Uniplan Investment Counsel, Inc. keeps buying

