ThornTree Capital Partners LP Buys Yandex NV, Etsy Inc, Five9 Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Cloudflare Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: FB +0.73% STNE +1.68% BKNG +2.76% YNDX -0.02% ETSY +0.56% FIVN -0.42% PLTR +0.82% U -2.84% BIGC -1.87% TWTR -1.72% AMZN +0.07%

Investment company ThornTree Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys Yandex NV, Etsy Inc, Five9 Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, Facebook Inc, sells Twitter Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Penn National Gaming Inc, Liberty Braves Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ThornTree Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q3, ThornTree Capital Partners LP owns 27 stocks with a total value of $705 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ThornTree Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thorntree+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ThornTree Capital Partners LP
  1. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 684,048 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
  2. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 739,862 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.82%
  3. StoneCo Ltd (STNE) - 826,886 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.33%
  4. Yandex NV (YNDX) - 657,015 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 150,900 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.50%
New Purchase: Yandex NV (YNDX)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Yandex NV. The purchase prices were between $49.49 and $68.23, with an estimated average price of $59.52. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 657,015 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $125.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 316,974 shares as of .

New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.56 and $129.86, with an estimated average price of $120.09. The stock is now traded at around $140.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.71%. The holding were 201,988 shares as of .

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,975,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $111.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $141, with an estimated average price of $87.88. The stock is now traded at around $65.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 61,700 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 150,900 shares as of .

Added: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in StoneCo Ltd by 32.33%. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 826,886 shares as of .

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32. The stock is now traded at around $2109.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 16,347 shares as of .

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Sold Out: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The sale prices were between $32.05 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $34.97.

Sold Out: Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

ThornTree Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Outfront Media Inc. The sale prices were between $13.16 and $17.47, with an estimated average price of $15.21.



Comments

