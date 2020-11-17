Logan Capital Management Inc Buys RH, Match Group Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Ardmore, PA, based Investment company Logan Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys RH, Match Group Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Equinix Inc, Ubiquiti Inc, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logan Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Logan Capital Management Inc owns 284 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RH, MTCH, LAD, EQIX, UOVEY, RVLV, DPSGY, GSHD, DUK, VYM, PPBN, VIG, CHRW,
- Added Positions: UI, ASML, RNG, SHOP, BKNG, BP, PAG, IMBBY, RDY, DD, BTI, SIEGY, NVS, BAESY, PNC, NGG, TEL, AXAHY, RY, KDDIY, ST, VCISY, SNY, ORAN, SSREY, UNH, AZN, ALIZY, APTV, PTON, CM, TOT, BASFY, SEDG, BCE, TM, PYPL, OLED, HCMLY, WMT, BNPQY, BRDCY, G, NXPI, IWF, JAPAY, TRU, YETI, GLD, MMM, XOM, ABB, ALK, ANZBY, ADSK, BIDU, BK, BDX, BRK.B, BMY, CVS, CAT, DASTY, EMR, RTX, FLEX, GE, GSK, HDB, HMC, ING, INFY, MET, NTES, NTTYY, NSC, TRP, UBS,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, SHW, PG, SBUX, MA, CSCO, AVGO, CVX, PEP, TFC, MTD, LULU, FISV, EL, TJX, VRSK, APH, ACN, TTD, VZ, SPGI, FB, PAYC, CTSH, NKE, NDSN, WAT, FAST, GPN, JNJ, GOOGL, EPAM, ZTS, EA, HD, MCD, AMGN, WSM, FLT, ADBE, CTAS, JPM, A, IPGP, KLAC, URI, TRMB, BR, PM, IQV, GOOG, T, DKS, MNST, MDLZ, NFLX, POOL, NSP, MASI, PSX, CDW, STZ, CPRT, HON, IBM, ALGN, ADP, CBRE, KO, PFE, USB, WFC, ABBV, CSX, RHHBY, V, FND, ABT, ADS, AMT, BA, CMCSA, ECL, NEE, FDS, GD, INTU, K, MMC, MDT, NVDA, NOC, LIN, SWK, STT, UNP, VFC, ANTM, BEAT, LOPE, SBGSY, FIVE, DOW, DOX, SCHW, COP, EW, FLS, FWRD, GILD, ITW, KEY, KEX, LFUS, MCHP, NSRGY, PTC, QCOM, TGT, UL, UPS, DIS, WEX, CSIQ, GRUB, GLOB, IEFA, IWD,
- Sold Out: E, HSBC, CAJ, LOGM, MSM, JWN, ETSY, HUSA,
For the details of LOGAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/logan+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 674,553 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 44.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,708 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.96%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 116,484 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.97%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 100,928 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.86%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 69,806 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52%
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $407.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of .New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 41,478 shares as of .New Purchase: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.95 and $273.4, with an estimated average price of $224.11. The stock is now traded at around $265.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,882 shares as of .New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $755.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,371 shares as of .New Purchase: United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOVEY)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Overseas Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $28.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 42,617 shares as of .New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Logan Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 67,123 shares as of .Added: Ubiquiti Inc (UI)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ubiquiti Inc by 76.60%. The purchase prices were between $152.24 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $176.09. The stock is now traded at around $252.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,042 shares as of .Added: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 35.24%. The purchase prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. The stock is now traded at around $426.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,537 shares as of .Added: RingCentral Inc (RNG)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 87.21%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $294.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of .Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 173.51%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $919.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,239 shares as of .Added: BP PLC (BP)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in BP PLC by 36.99%. The purchase prices were between $17.46 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $21.66. The stock is now traded at around $19.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 89,902 shares as of .Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
Logan Capital Management Inc added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 24,587 shares as of .Sold Out: Eni SpA (E)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eni SpA. The sale prices were between $15.52 and $20.23, with an estimated average price of $18.58.Sold Out: HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $18.11 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $21.95.Sold Out: LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in LogMeIn Inc. The sale prices were between $85.36 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.76.Sold Out: Canon Inc (CAJ)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Canon Inc. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89.Sold Out: MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)
Logan Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.65 and $74.87, with an estimated average price of $66.42.
