Cove Street Capital, LLC Buys PQ Group Holdings Inc, Tapestry Inc, KBR Inc, Sells Patterson Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Yelp Inc

El Segundo, CA, based Investment company Cove Street Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PQ Group Holdings Inc, Tapestry Inc, KBR Inc, Viasat Inc, Transcat Inc, sells Patterson Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Yelp Inc, Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cove Street Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Cove Street Capital, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PQG, KBR, GBLI, FLIR, CKI, DCO, MCEM, FRPH,

PQG, KBR, GBLI, FLIR, CKI, DCO, MCEM, FRPH, Added Positions: TPR, VSAT, TRNS, LNDC, AZZ, SKX, MIC, Y, PAHC, WPX, SXI, HCCI, TGNA, CTGO, DLHC,

TPR, VSAT, TRNS, LNDC, AZZ, SKX, MIC, Y, PAHC, WPX, SXI, HCCI, TGNA, CTGO, DLHC, Reduced Positions: AXTA, SPB, SSP, CFX, UFPT, TIGO, AVNS, AYI, AVID, VMD, LYV, CMP, GPX, AGNCN.PFD, FMC, LTRPA, ST, MWA, GCP, LSXMK, CSU, NTIC, CNK, SNEX, MSM, LSXMA, BRK.B, HSIC, LUMN, RXN, SGU, WFCPL.PFD, PM, WTM, WFC, GECC, ISDR, WMB,

AXTA, SPB, SSP, CFX, UFPT, TIGO, AVNS, AYI, AVID, VMD, LYV, CMP, GPX, AGNCN.PFD, FMC, LTRPA, ST, MWA, GCP, LSXMK, CSU, NTIC, CNK, SNEX, MSM, LSXMA, BRK.B, HSIC, LUMN, RXN, SGU, WFCPL.PFD, PM, WTM, WFC, GECC, ISDR, WMB, Sold Out: PDCO, YELP, EPAC, GE, AVD, PCH, CSWI,

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 606,123 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.04% Viasat Inc (VSAT) - 1,043,349 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60% Millicom International Cellular SA (TIGO) - 958,640 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.39% Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 1,006,295 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.37% GP Strategies Corp (GPX) - 2,584,540 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in PQ Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.68, with an estimated average price of $12.21. The stock is now traded at around $13.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 1,577,926 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.98 and $25.81, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $26.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 469,000 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global Indemnity Group LLC. The purchase prices were between $20.14 and $26.84, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $27.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 148,600 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $38.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 39,030 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Apex Global Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.44 and $0.44, with an estimated average price of $0.44. The stock is now traded at around $0.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97,228 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC initiated holding in Ducommun Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $42, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $42.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tapestry Inc by 1246.92%. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 905,671 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 1,043,349 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Transcat Inc by 266.38%. The purchase prices were between $23.68 and $30.8, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $32.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 315,117 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Landec Corp by 839.89%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $10.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 660,182 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in AZZ Inc by 63.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.61 and $35.65, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 357,870 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC added to a holding in Skechers USA Inc by 56.13%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $32.84, with an estimated average price of $29.81. The stock is now traded at around $34.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 425,600 shares as of .

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Patterson Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $29.45, with an estimated average price of $25.42.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Yelp Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $26.71, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. The sale prices were between $17.2 and $21.76, with an estimated average price of $19.93.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American Vanguard Corp. The sale prices were between $12.82 and $14.99, with an estimated average price of $13.93.

Cove Street Capital, LLC sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68.