  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Varian Medical Systems Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: CMG +0.74% PYPL +1.76% XLU +1.01% EW +0.48% XLE +6.58% XOM +5.76% ROP +2.9% EXPD +1.21% XLB +1.97% FCN +0.4% TXG -2.38% XLC +0.64% F +3.04%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Personal Capital Advisors Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2020Q3, Personal Capital Advisors Corp owns 413 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Personal Capital Advisors Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+capital+advisors+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Personal Capital Advisors Corp
  1. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 49,196,217 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 4,717,407 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  3. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 15,910,668 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  4. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 8,081,264 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29%
  5. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 3,438,785 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $407.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 103,099 shares as of .

New Purchase: Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,791 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 61,790 shares as of .

New Purchase: FTI Consulting Inc (FCN)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,982 shares as of .

New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,895 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,114 shares as of .

Added: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 197.66%. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1260.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,686 shares as of .

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 234,843 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLU)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 6897.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,211 shares as of .

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 456.57%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 241,596 shares as of .

Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 2708.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 454,963 shares as of .

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,616,509 shares as of .

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Sold Out: Vislink Technologies Inc (VISL)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Vislink Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $2.48.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73.

Sold Out: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Sold Out: Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of Personal Capital Advisors Corp. Also check out:

1. Personal Capital Advisors Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. Personal Capital Advisors Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Personal Capital Advisors Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Personal Capital Advisors Corp keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)