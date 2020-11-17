Personal Capital Advisors Corp Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Varian Medical Systems Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Personal Capital Advisors Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Varian Medical Systems Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, 3M Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Personal Capital Advisors Corp. As of 2020Q3, Personal Capital Advisors Corp owns 413 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROP, XLB, EXPD, TXG, XLC, XLI, FCN, NWSA, SPLK, NVAX, PCG, PLT, FNDF, SCHG, SDY, SPMD, BIL, LYG, TMUS, TSM, GIM, TWTR, UN, UL, UAMY, VBK, VOE, MGK, ZTS, ZM, HPQ, ATVI, ASML, CHRW, CTAS, CRWD, CSX, DE, DEO, DFFN, EMR, FATE, GWRE, MCO, ISRG, PRFZ, IVE, MUB, EFAV, EMB, USMV, SUSA, IEFA, XT, IWO, IWP,

ROP, XLB, EXPD, TXG, XLC, XLI, FCN, NWSA, SPLK, NVAX, PCG, PLT, FNDF, SCHG, SDY, SPMD, BIL, LYG, TMUS, TSM, GIM, TWTR, UN, UL, UAMY, VBK, VOE, MGK, ZTS, ZM, HPQ, ATVI, ASML, CHRW, CTAS, CRWD, CSX, DE, DEO, DFFN, EMR, FATE, GWRE, MCO, ISRG, PRFZ, IVE, MUB, EFAV, EMB, USMV, SUSA, IEFA, XT, IWO, IWP, Added Positions: BSV, VNQ, CMG, IEI, LQD, PYPL, SCHF, TIP, ESGD, XLU, EW, IWM, SHYG, XLE, EMLC, XOM, STIP, JPM, ESGE, BRK.B, SCHA, BNDX, VSS, BKNG, CVX, ECL, PDBC, IAU, OKE, XLP, XLV, XLF, VLO, VNQI, GOOG, IGOV, ESGU, MASI, MA, REGN, DJP, FB, FRC, HD, IVV, MSFT, NUE, XLY, UBER, UA, VTI, VTEB, VZ, ADBE, AES, ADM, BLL, BAC, COG, CMS, KO, CMCSA, COST, DIS, DD, EMN, EBAY, EA, ETRN, ES, HON, INTC, JNJ, LRCX, MTCH, MRK, NEE, PEP, PFE, PPC, PG, XLK, SCI, SHW, SBUX, UNH, VFC, VEA, VAW, VPU, VDC, VDE, WMT, ABBV, ABM, ACN, AGCO, APD, ALB, AA, BABA, GOOGL, MO, AEP, AWK, AMAT, AZN, ADSK, ADP, BKR, BCPC, BECN, BDX, BIIB, BFAM, BMY, CPB, CNI, CAT, CI, CSCO, C, CLX, CCOI, CL, COLM, ED, DHR, DLTR, D, DORM, DUK, EHC, WTRG, FDX, FBC, F, FUL, GIII, GE, GIS, GILD, HAL, HPE, ICUI, ILMN, INFY, IDCC, IBM, IFF, INTU, PRF, QQQ, IEMG, CMF, NYF, IWF, EFA, IJH, IBB, EEM, IWD, KMB, KLAC, KHC, LHX, EL, LLY, LMT, LULU, MKC, MELI, MS, NI, NOC, NVS, NVO, OXY, ORCL, OC, PD, PM, PPG, QEP, RTX, RLI, SAP, SCHE, SCHX, SRE, SMTC, NOW, SHOP, GLD, SPY, XBI, SYK, TXN, TMO, TJX, TFC, TYL, UNP, VVV, BND, VV, VO, VTV, VB, VUG, VOO, VXF, VCIT, VGIT, VYM, VCR, VHT, VOX, VGT, V, WEC, WFC, WERN, WDAY, XEL, XYL,

BSV, VNQ, CMG, IEI, LQD, PYPL, SCHF, TIP, ESGD, XLU, EW, IWM, SHYG, XLE, EMLC, XOM, STIP, JPM, ESGE, BRK.B, SCHA, BNDX, VSS, BKNG, CVX, ECL, PDBC, IAU, OKE, XLP, XLV, XLF, VLO, VNQI, GOOG, IGOV, ESGU, MASI, MA, REGN, DJP, FB, FRC, HD, IVV, MSFT, NUE, XLY, UBER, UA, VTI, VTEB, VZ, ADBE, AES, ADM, BLL, BAC, COG, CMS, KO, CMCSA, COST, DIS, DD, EMN, EBAY, EA, ETRN, ES, HON, INTC, JNJ, LRCX, MTCH, MRK, NEE, PEP, PFE, PPC, PG, XLK, SCI, SHW, SBUX, UNH, VFC, VEA, VAW, VPU, VDC, VDE, WMT, ABBV, ABM, ACN, AGCO, APD, ALB, AA, BABA, GOOGL, MO, AEP, AWK, AMAT, AZN, ADSK, ADP, BKR, BCPC, BECN, BDX, BIIB, BFAM, BMY, CPB, CNI, CAT, CI, CSCO, C, CLX, CCOI, CL, COLM, ED, DHR, DLTR, D, DORM, DUK, EHC, WTRG, FDX, FBC, F, FUL, GIII, GE, GIS, GILD, HAL, HPE, ICUI, ILMN, INFY, IDCC, IBM, IFF, INTU, PRF, QQQ, IEMG, CMF, NYF, IWF, EFA, IJH, IBB, EEM, IWD, KMB, KLAC, KHC, LHX, EL, LLY, LMT, LULU, MKC, MELI, MS, NI, NOC, NVS, NVO, OXY, ORCL, OC, PD, PM, PPG, QEP, RTX, RLI, SAP, SCHE, SCHX, SRE, SMTC, NOW, SHOP, GLD, SPY, XBI, SYK, TXN, TMO, TJX, TFC, TYL, UNP, VVV, BND, VV, VO, VTV, VB, VUG, VOO, VXF, VCIT, VGIT, VYM, VCR, VHT, VOX, VGT, V, WEC, WFC, WERN, WDAY, XEL, XYL, Reduced Positions: VBR, IAC, VAR, UPS, AAPL, CVS, POOL, PPL, MMM, IWB, VEU, BK, CRM, SWX, ITOT, FIBK, AGG, NFLX, SYY, CLW, CRL, TWLO, CALM, NWN, PNW, POR, MDY, QCOM, SCHB, SCHH, PAYC, SILK, SIRI, DIA, RWX, MCD, SQ, SCL, TGT, TSLA, VCSH, VXUS, WTM, WPC, GVA, AAON, AMD, AXP, AMT, BA, BSX, AVGO, CWT, KMX, CTSH, DISCA, LOCO, EPD, FSKR, ORA, IDXX, HYG, IJR, IVW, MTUM, SOXX, DSI, IYW, MMC, MTD, NTAP, NSC, NWE,

VBR, IAC, VAR, UPS, AAPL, CVS, POOL, PPL, MMM, IWB, VEU, BK, CRM, SWX, ITOT, FIBK, AGG, NFLX, SYY, CLW, CRL, TWLO, CALM, NWN, PNW, POR, MDY, QCOM, SCHB, SCHH, PAYC, SILK, SIRI, DIA, RWX, MCD, SQ, SCL, TGT, TSLA, VCSH, VXUS, WTM, WPC, GVA, AAON, AMD, AXP, AMT, BA, BSX, AVGO, CWT, KMX, CTSH, DISCA, LOCO, EPD, FSKR, ORA, IDXX, HYG, IJR, IVW, MTUM, SOXX, DSI, IYW, MMC, MTD, NTAP, NSC, NWE, Sold Out: FMC, GS, VISL, RCUS, IWR,

For the details of Personal Capital Advisors Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/personal+capital+advisors+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF) - 49,196,217 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 4,717,407 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 15,910,668 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 8,081,264 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 3,438,785 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $407.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 103,099 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 40,791 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 61,790 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in FTI Consulting Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.9 and $122.37, with an estimated average price of $113.7. The stock is now traded at around $106.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 25,982 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,895 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $64.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 53,114 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 197.66%. The purchase prices were between $1056.45 and $1379.03, with an estimated average price of $1204.45. The stock is now traded at around $1260.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,686 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 125.05%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $191.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 234,843 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 6897.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 279,211 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 456.57%. The purchase prices were between $67.19 and $87.44, with an estimated average price of $77.98. The stock is now traded at around $82.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 241,596 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 2708.41%. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52. The stock is now traded at around $36.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 454,963 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,616,509 shares as of .

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Vislink Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $1.27 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $2.48.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Personal Capital Advisors Corp sold out a holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $25.47, with an estimated average price of $22.35.