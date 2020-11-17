  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys Global Payments Inc, UroGen Pharma, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Fastly Inc, Datadog Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: URGN -1.38% LBRDK -0.29% GPN +0.81% ASAN +2.05% PINS +0.48% FSLY -2.6% DDOG +0.63% ENTX +6.22%

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Wildcat Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, UroGen Pharma, Liberty Broadband Corp, Asana Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Fastly Inc, Datadog Inc, Entera Bio during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC
  1. CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 79,962 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
  2. Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 1,515,524 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio.
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 104,134 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 14,411 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
  5. UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) - 1,252,285 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.12%
New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $189.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 79,941 shares as of .

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,428 shares as of .

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of .

Added: UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.81 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,252,285 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $152.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 161,897 shares as of .

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.

Sold Out: Entera Bio Ltd (ENTX)

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entera Bio Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.05 and $2.2, with an estimated average price of $1.51.



