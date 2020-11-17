Wildcat Capital Management, LLC Buys Global Payments Inc, UroGen Pharma, Liberty Broadband Corp, Sells Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Fastly Inc, Datadog Inc

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Wildcat Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global Payments Inc, UroGen Pharma, Liberty Broadband Corp, Asana Inc, Pinterest Inc, sells Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Fastly Inc, Datadog Inc, Entera Bio during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Wildcat Capital Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GPN, ASAN, PINS,

GPN, ASAN, PINS, Added Positions: URGN, LBRDK, BKNG,

URGN, LBRDK, BKNG, Reduced Positions: CSGP, MGY, TMUS,

CSGP, MGY, TMUS, Sold Out: FSLY, DDOG, ENTX,

For the details of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wildcat+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) - 79,962 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO) - 1,515,524 shares, 18.83% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 104,134 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 14,411 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% UroGen Pharma Ltd (URGN) - 1,252,285 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.12%

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $189.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 79,941 shares as of .

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 14,428 shares as of .

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,238 shares as of .

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in UroGen Pharma Ltd by 39.12%. The purchase prices were between $18.81 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $22.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,252,285 shares as of .

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 34.13%. The purchase prices were between $125.49 and $144.9, with an estimated average price of $137.22. The stock is now traded at around $152.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 161,897 shares as of .

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97.

Wildcat Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entera Bio Ltd. The sale prices were between $1.05 and $2.2, with an estimated average price of $1.51.