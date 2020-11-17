Alerus Financial Na Buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Hasbro Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc

Grand Forks, ND, based Investment company Alerus Financial Na (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Hasbro Inc, Restaurant Brands International Inc, Accenture PLC, Morgan Stanley, sells Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund, ISHARES TRUST, Merck Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alerus Financial Na. As of 2020Q3, Alerus Financial Na owns 166 stocks with a total value of $888 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 223,030 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 312,494 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 554,109 shares, 7.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.34% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 287,462 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Alerus Financial Corp (ALRS) - 2,081,084 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.5 and $82.72, with an estimated average price of $77.42. The stock is now traded at around $90.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 64,522 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $58.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 52,982 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $57.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 47,893 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $70.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 29,837 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $439.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,994 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,432 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 115.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.7 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $109.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 122,292 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc by 606.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.73 and $58.21, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 68,102 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 38.20%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $244.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,464 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 213.93%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $140.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 25,171 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in Deere & Co by 156.59%. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $259.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 18,310 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 329.43%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,116 shares as of .

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $142.75 and $165.06, with an estimated average price of $152.56.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68.

Alerus Financial Na sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.