CareDx Receives Medicare Reimbursement Pricing for AlloSure Heart

November 17, 2020 | About: CDNA +1.01%

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. ( CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced it has received final reimbursement pricing of $2,753 from Palmetto MolDx for AlloSure Heart.

AlloSure Heart is a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) test which can identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection, and is covered by Medicare when used in conjunction with AlloMap Heart gene expression profiling. HeartCare, the combination of AlloSure Heart and AlloMap Heart, provides a multi-modality and non-invasive solution for managing the care of transplant patients.

“We are pleased to reach this milestone for AlloSure Heart which broadens accessibility to HeartCare, and improves management of heart transplant patients,” said Reg Seeto, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This non-invasive, multi-modality solution represents the latest innovation in precision medicine. HeartCare will help redefine the way clinicians manage the care of transplant patients.”

AboutCareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

