Aurora Mobile Partners with Missfresh to Promote Intelligent Marketing

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Beijing Missfresh Ecommerce Co. Ltd. (“Missfresh”), a leading e-commerce platform that focuses on high-quality fresh food in China, to promote digitalization and intelligent operations.



The partnership will leverage Aurora Mobile’s industry-leading Artificial Intelligent (“AI”) and machine learning-driven push technical capabilities and years of expertise in data analytics, help Missfresh gain comprehensive insights into user needs, and provide Missfresh with stable, efficient, secure, and intelligent push services that optimize user experience, increase user engagement and retention, and achieve intelligent and tailored marketing. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for the robust technical capabilities and services it offers to leading fresh grocery e-commerce platforms in China.

Missfresh, in focusing on high-quality fresh food e-commerce, strives to connect high-quality fresh grocery producers and consumers through supply chain restructuring, and delivers the ultimate fresh food e-commerce experience to users. Missfresh has been leveraging the user proximity of its pre-warehouses to provide a “better, faster and more cost-effective” purchase experience for consumers.

Meanwhile, Missfresh empowers grocery suppliers through win-win solutions, working together with businesses along the entire industry chain to deliver a healthy, safe and high-quality lifestyle to families at affordable costs. Within a few years of its establishment, Missfresh has achieved and maintained leadership in terms of revenue growth, number of users and profitability in the fresh grocery e-commerce industry.

Recognized for its innovative business model and phenomenal growth, Missfresh was selected into the 2017 China Unicorn Enterprise List by the Torch High Technology Industry Development Center of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, becoming the fresh grocery e-commerce platform of choice for tens of millions of users in China.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China for almost a decade, Aurora Mobile continues to leverage its "APP developer-centric" strategy to help mobile APP developers optimize user experience and conduct more in-depth operations through agile product development. Iterative technology improvements are deployed with a clear focus on increasing demand for mobile operations, business growth and monetization. The Company has successively launched push notifications, one-key authentication, instant messaging, statistics and analytics, and APP traffic monetization (JG Alliance) and other services. The Company’s solutions feature multi-channel delivery, intelligent user grouping, and trace-free withdrawal as well as high concurrency and availability system architecture. Aurora Mobile teamed up with Samsung and ASUS to build a push system that complies with the Unified Push Alliance standard. Aurora Mobile also leverages its AI-driven data processing platform to provide customers with one-stop diversified service solutions, helping customers across various industries to improve operational efficiency and conduct data-led decision making.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue to embrace innovative development and empower mobile APP developers with strong capabilities in product development, operations and technology iteration. Aurora Mobile will further explore other strategic partnerships in the fresh food e-commerce sector to help them grow and improve operational and monetization efficiency.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

