Shutterstock's 2021 Color Trends Report Visualizes Hope and Opportunity with Top Colors

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:SSTK) a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions for brands, businesses and media in need of high-quality content, tools and services, today announced its 2021 Color Trends report. By analyzing pixel data from the year's top downloads and mapping each pixel color to a HEX code, the report reveals the three fastest-growing colors that will tell the story of 2021, as well as local favorites from around the world.

The top three 2021 colors include:

Set Sail Champagne (#FAEBD7): a soft, glowing tint of white evoking an escapist desire to embark on a new journey.

Fortuna Gold (#DAA520): a rich shade of gold representing the chance happenings and happy coincidences found in life's moments.

Tidewater Green (#2F4F4F): a deep teal with touches of yellow and blue—just like the constant ebb and flow of ocean tides, this color is a reminder that change is a given.

"For years, brands and agencies have used bold colors to stand out in a crowded content landscape; however, 2020 has forced creatives to be more purposeful in their strategies. We see them turning to optimistic colors that inspire a sense of hope—a sense that positive change is coming," said Flo Lau, Creative Director at Shutterstock. "With nearly 2 million global customers leveraging Shutterstock's library to create innovative, fresh and timely content for their campaigns and projects, their recent download choices are reflecting a shift in creative thought. They're leaving behind the bright, saturated hues that defined 2020 and moving towards 2021 with a rich, natural palette that speaks to new opportunities, and more simply, a desire to get outside and get away."

Dive into Shutterstock's 2021 Color Trends report to explore the top trending colors around the world.

