Theravance Biopharma to Present at the 3rd Annual Evercore ISI HEALTHCONx Conference

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:TBPH +1.81%

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, will webcast a presentation as follows:

  • Evercore ISI 3rd Annual HEALTHCONx Conference on Tuesday, December 1 at 2:40 p.m. ET (11:40 a.m. PT/7:40 p.m. GMT)

Webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com under the "Presentations and Events" tab. Replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Our purpose is to create transformational medicines to improve the lives of patients suffering from serious illnesses. Our research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of our purpose, we apply insights and innovation at each stage of our business and utilize our internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. We apply organ-selective expertise to biologically compelling targets to discover and develop medicines designed to treat underserved localized diseases and to limit systemic exposure, in order to maximize patient benefit and minimize risk. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Our pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

We have an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries). YUPELRI® is a United States registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Gail Cohen
Corporate Communications
917-214-6603
[email protected]

