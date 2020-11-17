  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Else Nutrition Commences First Shipment to U.S. Retailers in Time for Christmas and Holiday Shopping

November 17, 2020 | About: OTCPK:BABYF +6.91% TSXV:BABY +5.98% FRA:0YL +8.02% OTCPK:BABYF +6.91%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020

Novel, Plant-based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers to hit retail shelves in coming weeks

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSXV: BABY) (OTCQB: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL) ("Else" or the "Company")the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, is pleased to announce that as part of its mission to ensure its novel, plant-based toddler nutrition products will be accessible to health conscious families across North America, that it has now commenced shipping its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers to retail stores across the U.S.. The Company and its distribution partner, KeHE Distributors, has thus far activated five distribution centers in various regions across the U.S. This distribution will enable Else's first product to very quickly be on the shelves of numerous U.S. retail stores, including a soon-to-be announced, national major grocery chain.

22 oz (CNW Group/Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.)

"We are so pleased that Else will be available to consumers on their favourite store shelves in advance of the Christmas holiday," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "We are making strong headway now, adding brick and mortar as a core sales vertical, to be complemented by our already-growing e-commerce and Amazon business verticals. We continue to extend our appreciation to KeHE Distributors for its early support of our brand, and anticipate early success and aggressive listings in 2021, as we develop our core retail accounts," she added.

KeHE Distributors has nearly 70 years of experience servicing store owners and today has a network of over 16 distribution centers across North America. KeHE is one of the largest and most well regarded national fresh, natural and organic and specialty food distributors in North America. Else Nutrition's agreement with KeHE Distributors secures a retail distribution path of Else's ground-breaking plant-based toddler nutrition products to thousands of store shelves in the United States, and millions of consumers seeking plant-based alternatives for their children.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/else-nutrition-commences-first-shipment-to-us-retailers-in-time-for-christmas-and-holiday-shopping-301174381.html

SOURCE Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.


