Shift Announces Second Seller Market in Texas

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:SFT -3.84%

Brings tech-first consumer car-selling platform to San Antonio

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading used car ecommerce platform Shift (NASDAQ: SFT) has announced the launch of its second region in Texas. The company has brought its car-selling service to the San Antonio used car market. Consumers can now start selling select cars to Shift directly.

Shift logo

"We are thrilled to be in a position to double down our markets in Texas," commented Shift Co-CEO Toby Russell. "As with our other markets in California, Washington, and Oregon, each market brings its own unique opportunities, and we look forward to bringing our unparalleled service to the San Antonio area."

The service will be available to consumers within the greater San Antonio area. Those consumers can get online quotes for their cars through the shift.com website, generating an instant estimate. Those who wish to move forward with an evaluation can then book an appointment, and a Shift Concierge will come to their location to evaluate the car, and make a final offer. If they accept, they'll complete the entire transaction on the spot through an iPad, and receive payment digital within a few days. Appointments take approximately one hour.

About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift's mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information please visit www.shift.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shift-announces-second-seller-market-in-texas-301174494.html

SOURCE Shift


