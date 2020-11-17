  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Dana Becomes First U.S. Company, Automotive Supplier to Achieve CIPS Procurement Excellence Standard

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:DAN +5.71%

PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it is the first company in the United States and the first automotive supplier globally to achieve the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) Procurement Excellence Program's Standard award for its purchasing policies, processes, and procedures.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated)

The recognition of the Standard award is the result of an in-depth assessment of Dana's procurement practices and supply-chain operations by an independent third-party against internationally respected standards. The assessment focuses on five key areas, including leadership and organization, strategy and policy, people, processes and systems, and performance management.

"Dana is built on a culture of continuous improvement, and benchmarking our purchasing activities against other global companies helps to ensure that we leverage industry best practices to the benefit of Dana and our customers," said Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development. "This recognition from CIPS demonstrates our continued commitment to the ethical, efficient, and sustainable sourcing of materials and services."

The Standard award is given to companies who have demonstrated robust, effective governance for assurance and compliance in its supply chain.

Bill Michels, vice president of CIPS Americas said, "Big congratulations to our colleagues at Dana for their sterling efforts in making the grade for the Procurement Excellence Programme award. It is not an easy route to take a good hard look at procurement processes from beginning to end, develop skills and talent and ensure that responsible and ethical procurement is high on the agenda. But I hope they continue with their journey with us to continually improve and demonstrate their commitment to world-class procurement."

More than 300 organizations globally have participated in the program, and the Standard certification is valid for a two-year period.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a world leader in providing power-conveyance and energy-management solutions that are engineered to improve the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway equipment. Enabling the propulsion of conventional, hybrid, and electric-powered vehicles, Dana equips its customers with critical drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.6 billion in 2019 with 36,000 associates in 34 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana has a high-performance culture that focuses on its people and has earned recognition by Forbes magazine as a World's Best Employer. Learn more at dana.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-becomes-first-us-company-automotive-supplier-to-achieve-cips-procurement-excellence-standard-301174408.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)