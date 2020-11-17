  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Target Corporation to Webcast 3rd Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

November 17, 2020 | About: NYSE:TGT +1.41%

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2020

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (NYSE:NYSE:TGT) webcast of its 3rd quarter earnings conference call.



WHEN:

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 - 7:00 a.m. central time



HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")



WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

