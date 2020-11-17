Allegiant Announces Major Service Expansion With 15 New, Nonstop Routes, Two New Cities

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announces 15 new nonstop routes, including nine routes to two new cities: Orange County, California and Spokane, Washington. To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.*

"We're excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "We are continuing to expand Allegiant's network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion."

The new routes to/from Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) include:

Boise, Idaho via Boise Airport (BOI) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.

Grand Junction, Colorado via Grand Junction Regional Airport (GJT) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.

Medford, Oregon via Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport (MFR) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.

Provo, Utah via Provo Airport (PVU) – beginning Feb. 12, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.

Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39* each way.

Missoula, Montana via Missoula International Airport (MSO) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.

Reno, Nevada via Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39* each way.

Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $69* each way.

The new routes to/from Las Vegas, Nevada via McCarran International Airport (LAS) include:

Spokane, Washington via Spokane International Airport (GEG) – beginning Feb. 11, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.

Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport (SNA) – beginning Feb. 18, 2021 with fares as low as $39* each way.

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning Mar. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $79* each way.

Flint, Michigan via Flint Bishop International Airport (FNT) – beginning Mar. 4, 2021 with fares as low as $59* each way.

The new routes to/from Grand Rapids, Michigan via Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR) include:

Newark, New Jersey via Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – beginning Mar. 5, 2021 with fares as low as $59* each way.

Destin, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning Mar. 5, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.

The new route to/from St. Petersburg, Florida via St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport (PIE) includes:

Fargo, North Dakota via Hector International Airport (FAR) – beginning Feb. 11, 2021 with fares as low as $79* each way.

The new route to/from Houston, Texas via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) includes:

Mesa, Arizona via Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) – beginning Feb. 11, 2021 with fares as low as $49* each way.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.

*About the introductory one-way fares:

Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 18, 2020 for travel by May 24, 2021. Price displayed includes taxes, carrier charges & government fees. Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice. Optional baggage charges and additional restrictions may apply. For more details, optional services and baggage fees, please visit Allegiant.com .

