  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Ruhnn to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020

November 17, 2020 | About: NAS:RUHN +0%

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 23, 2020

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2020

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruhnn Holding Limited ("ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 23, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 23, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 23, 2020).

Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:

Ruhnn Holding Limited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID:

6475106

Registration Link:

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6475106

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ruhnn.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 30, 2020:

United States:

+1-855-452-5696

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong:

800-963-117

Mainland China:

400-632-2162

Conference ID:

6475106

About Ruhnn Holding Limited

Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both platform and full-service models. The Company's platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL's social media spaces to third-party merchants. The full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 174 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 263.1 million fans across major social media platforms in China.

For more information, please visit https://ir.ruhnn.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ruhnn Holding Limited
Sterling Song
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +86-571-2825-6700
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruhnn-to-report-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-monday-november-23-2020-301174233.html

SOURCE Ruhnn Holding Limited


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)