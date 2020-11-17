Ruhnn to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020

Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on November 23, 2020
PR Newswire
HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2020
HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ruhnn Holding Limited ("ruhnn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUHN), a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter of fiscal year 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 23, 2020, before the open of the U.S. markets.
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 23, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 23, 2020).
Details for the conference call are as follows:
Event Title:
Ruhnn Holding Limited Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Conference ID:
6475106
Registration Link:
All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.ruhnn.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until November 30, 2020:
United States:
+1-855-452-5696
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong:
800-963-117
Mainland China:
400-632-2162
Conference ID:
6475106
About Ruhnn Holding Limited
Ruhnn Holding Limited is a leading internet key opinion leader ("KOL") facilitator in China. The Company connects influential KOLs who engage and impact their fans on the internet to its vast commercial network to build the brands of fashion products. Ruhnn pioneered the commercialization of the KOL ecosystem in China, and operates under both platform and full-service models. The Company's platform model promotes products sold in third-party online stores and provides advertising services on KOL's social media spaces to third-party merchants. The full-service model integrates key steps of the e-commerce value chain from product design and sourcing and online store operations to logistics and after-sale services. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had 174 signed KOLs with an aggregate of 263.1 million fans across major social media platforms in China.
For more information, please visit https://ir.ruhnn.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
In China:
Ruhnn Holding Limited
Sterling Song
Senior Director of Investor Relations
Tel: +86-571-2825-6700
E-mail: [email protected]
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]
In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ruhnn-to-report-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-monday-november-23-2020-301174233.html
