Alkermes Receives FDA Complete Response Letter Related to ALKS 3831 Manufacturing Records Review

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALKS 3831 (olanzapine/samidorphan) for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar I disorder. Following a remote review of manufacturing records, FDA stated that resolution of certain conditions related to the tablet coating process at the company's Wilmington, OH facility is required before ALKS 3831 may be approved. The CRL did not identify or raise any concerns about the clinical or non-clinical data in the NDA and the FDA has not asked Alkermes to complete any new clinical trials to support approval of the application.

The observations noted in the CRL were specific to certain development batches of ALKS 3831. The company believes this issue has since been resolved and that sufficient data is available to address these observations. Alkermes is preparing those data for submission and plans to work closely with the Agency to resolve these items in a timely manner and complete labeling discussions for the application.

Consistent with FDA's August 2020 Guidance for Industry related to manufacturing inspections during the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Agency did not conduct an on-site Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) at the company's Wilmington, OH manufacturing facility during its review of the NDA, and instead conducted a remote review of records under section 704(a)(4) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. FDA confirmed receipt of the requested records provided by Alkermes on Sept. 11, 2020 and, since that date, no report or feedback from this records review was provided to Alkermes until receipt of the CRL.

"We will continue to work closely with the Agency in an expeditious manner to support approval of ALKS 3831 for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and believe we have a clear path to resolution. Importantly, there were no clinical issues identified in the CRL pertaining to ALKS 3831's efficacy or safety, and no new studies were requested for approval of the application," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Alkermes.

The NDA submission for ALKS 3831 was based on data from 27 clinical studies, including 18 studies evaluating ALKS 3831 and nine studies evaluating samidorphan alone, and pharmacokinetic bridging data comparing ALKS 3831 and ZYPREXA®. Throughout the clinical development program, ALKS 3831 demonstrated a consistent antipsychotic efficacy, safety, and tolerability profile in patients with schizophrenia.

In October 2020, the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee appointed by the FDA jointly voted that samidorphan meaningfully mitigates olanzapine-associated weight gain (16 yes, 1 no) and that the safety profile of ALKS 3831 has been adequately characterized (13 yes, 3 no, 1 abstention). The committees also jointly voted that labeling is sufficient to mitigate the risks related to the opioid antagonist action of samidorphan (11 yes, 6 no).

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a serious brain disorder marked by positive symptoms (hallucinations and delusions, disorganized speech and thoughts, and agitated or repeated movements) and negative symptoms (depression, blunted emotions and social withdrawal).1 An estimated 2.4 million American adults have schizophrenia,2 with men and women affected equally.

About Bipolar I Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder that causes shifts in a person's mood, energy and ability to function. Individuals with this brain disorder may experience debilitating mood shifts from extreme highs (mania) to extreme lows (depression). Bipolar I disorder is characterized by the occurrence of at least one manic episode, with or without the occurrence of a major depressive episode, and affects approximately one percent of the adult population in the United States in any given year.3

About ALKS 3831 (olanzapine/samidorphan)

ALKS 3831 is an investigational, novel, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and for the treatment of adults with bipolar I disorder. ALKS 3831 is composed of samidorphan, a novel, new molecular entity, co-formulated with the established antipsychotic agent, olanzapine, in a single bilayer tablet.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes'website at www.alkermes.com.

