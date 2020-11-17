  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Skanska builds new infrastructure at Los Angeles International Airport, California, USA, for USD 335 M, about SEK 2.9 billion

November 17, 2020 | About: OTCPK:SKBSY +0% OTCPK:SKSBF +0% FRA:SKNB +1.94% STU:SKNB +1.97%

PR Newswire

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) to serve as the design-builder for the airport authority's Roadways, Utilities and Enabling (RUE) project. The contract is worth USD 335 M, about SEK 2.9 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The RUE project supports the next phase of high-priority enabling work for LAWA's Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP), which aims to relieve congestion for people traveling to and from the third busiest airport in the world and second busiest in the U.S. This enabling work is critical for advancing LAMP projects including the Automated People Mover (APM), Consolidated Rent-A-Car (ConRAC) facility and Intermodal Transportation Facility (ITF)-West.

Construction begins in Q4 2020 with completion expected in Q4 2025. Arup is the lead designer.

Skanska is one of the leading construction and development companies in USA, specializing in building construction, civil infrastructure and developing commercial properties in select U.S. markets. Skanska USA had sales of SEK 74 billion and about 7,900 employees in its operations in 2019.

For further information please contact:

Yena Williams, Communications Director, Skanska USA, tel +1 213-514-2918

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

