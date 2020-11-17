Albion Financial Group Buys Starbucks Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Hexcel Corp

Investment company Albion Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Vestas Wind Systems A/S, sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Hexcel Corp, Illumina Inc, Essent Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Albion Financial Group . As of 2020Q3, Albion Financial Group owns 165 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: TMO, VWDRY, IGIB, VRTX, CRL, GS, MTD, PFE, LMAT, HUBS, SNOW, CVX,
- Added Positions: SBUX, QQQ, VCSH, JPST, WCLD, BLK, RUN, COST, CCI, FLRN, SEDG, ACN, UNH, UNP, PEP, HD, SO, ABBV, MMM, INTC, D, DLR, WEC, T, VIG, AFL, AMGN, ENPH, VZ, UPS, TXN, CUBE, TGT, DUK, CRM, ECL, INTU, MS, NVDA, A, AMAT, TWLO, BAX, BBY, BABA, HASI, CWCO, TSLA, AWK, WSM, DASTY,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, VOO, VEU, XLRE, IWR, HON, PYPL, IJH, ONEQ, FISV, MRK, IUSG, JNJ, GE, SCHG, SCHM, XOM, VUG, DGRO, MO, RYT, NNN, CHKP,
- Sold Out: FLT, HXL, ILMN, ESNT, ONVO,
These are the top 5 holdings of ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 283,118 shares, 10.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 455,091 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWR) - 808,365 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,954 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 169,033 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $480.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 14,764 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,027 shares as of .New Purchase: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Vestas Wind Systems A/S. The purchase prices were between $35.26 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $61.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,754 shares as of .New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.65 and $303.1, with an estimated average price of $275.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,988 shares as of .New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $222.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,126 shares as of .New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Albion Financial Group initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,822 shares as of .Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 618.57%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $97.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 107,707 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 85.70%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $293.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,639 shares as of .Added: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $155.62 and $174.3, with an estimated average price of $165.04. The stock is now traded at around $165.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,593 shares as of .Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69. The stock is now traded at around $55.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,917 shares as of .Added: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Albion Financial Group added to a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $228.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,619 shares as of .Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.Sold Out: Hexcel Corp (HXL)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Hexcel Corp. The sale prices were between $32.57 and $46.71, with an estimated average price of $40.39.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.Sold Out: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Essent Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.49 and $38.56, with an estimated average price of $35.75.Sold Out: Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO)
Albion Financial Group sold out a holding in Organovo Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.27 and $15.83, with an estimated average price of $10.7.Reduced: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV)
Albion Financial Group reduced to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 49.26%. The sale prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.25%. Albion Financial Group still held 358,218 shares as of .Reduced: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Albion Financial Group reduced to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Albion Financial Group still held 5,853 shares as of .
