Geller Family Office Services, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, Cantel Medical Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Geller Family Office Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, AT&T Inc, sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, Cantel Medical Corp, Alphabet Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geller Family Office Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Geller Family Office Services, LLC owns 80 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 383,548 shares, 33.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.86% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 319,003 shares, 30.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 299,746 shares, 16.82% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (OEF) - 101,119 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% ISHARES TRUST (DSI) - 33,217 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $189.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,805 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $641.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 385 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $53.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,118 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $259.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 987 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC initiated holding in Walmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $152.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,463 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 79.28%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,473 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 70.96%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $150.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,016 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 47.57%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1781.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 667 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.01%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $28.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,891 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 35.78%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,066 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 23.57%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $460.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,038 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Cantel Medical Corp. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $54.87, with an estimated average price of $49.24.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Geller Family Office Services, LLC reduced to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 97.57%. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $128.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -7.11%. Geller Family Office Services, LLC still held 5,369 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 30.45%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Geller Family Office Services, LLC still held 507 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.5%. The sale prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Geller Family Office Services, LLC still held 2,008 shares as of .

Geller Family Office Services, LLC reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 24.78%. The sale prices were between $115.71 and $128.67, with an estimated average price of $123.08. The stock is now traded at around $118.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Geller Family Office Services, LLC still held 2,076 shares as of .