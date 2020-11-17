Soros Capital Management Llc Buys JD.com Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, Charter Communications Inc, Sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp

Investment company Soros Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II, Charter Communications Inc, Zillow Group Inc, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, sells Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soros Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Soros Capital Management Llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $477 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IPOB, ZG, TWTR, AMAT, QCOM, FCX, TSM, MXIM, TSLA, UBER, FB, AMRC, XPEV, TJX, IAC, DLTR, GDXJ, XHB, SLV, QQQ, SIL,

IPOB, ZG, TWTR, AMAT, QCOM, FCX, TSM, MXIM, TSLA, UBER, FB, AMRC, XPEV, TJX, IAC, DLTR, GDXJ, XHB, SLV, QQQ, SIL, Added Positions: JD, CHTR, GDX, ADI, TMUS, CHDN, LRCX, CDK, PACK, STZ, HDS, BKNG, FNF, MLM, AZO, PHYS, ATVI, MSI, ST, KSU, UNP, SPY,

JD, CHTR, GDX, ADI, TMUS, CHDN, LRCX, CDK, PACK, STZ, HDS, BKNG, FNF, MLM, AZO, PHYS, ATVI, MSI, ST, KSU, UNP, SPY, Reduced Positions: BABA, GOOGL, V, MA, AAPL, MU, AMZN, NFLX, YNDX, IBN, FTCH, GLD, PLYA,

BABA, GOOGL, V, MA, AAPL, MU, AMZN, NFLX, YNDX, IBN, FTCH, GLD, PLYA, Sold Out: AMD, MSFT, ILMN, LBTYA, CMCSA, HDB, LHX, ORCC, ADSK,

JD.com Inc (JD) - 437,500 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 741.35% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 267,875 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.51% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 48,574 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.51% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 99,801 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.77% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II (IPOB) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $18.99, with an estimated average price of $12.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $101.54, with an estimated average price of $77.67. The stock is now traded at around $108.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 270,800 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $74.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 188,319 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $149.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $99.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 741.35%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 437,500 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 113.51%. The purchase prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16. The stock is now traded at around $641.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 48,574 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 6159.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 380,172 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 2569.91%. The purchase prices were between $111.94 and $124.5, with an estimated average price of $117.13. The stock is now traded at around $138.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 117,556 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 53.51%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 267,875 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Churchill Downs Inc by 107.76%. The purchase prices were between $124.98 and $180.29, with an estimated average price of $155.05. The stock is now traded at around $185.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.47.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Soros Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.76 and $52.05, with an estimated average price of $48.54.