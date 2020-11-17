First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys Omnicell Inc, CareDx Inc, Axogen Inc, Sells Pfenex Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company First Light Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Omnicell Inc, CareDx Inc, Axogen Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, sells Pfenex Inc, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zymeworks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Light Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, First Light Asset Management, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $974 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) - 1,577,880 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.44% SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 5,105,237 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 1,890,213 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.81% Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) - 4,639,199 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% Repro-Med Systems Inc (KRMD) - 7,257,266 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Omnicell Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.15 and $77.12, with an estimated average price of $69.28. The stock is now traded at around $100.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 420,354 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Axogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.62 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $11.62. The stock is now traded at around $15.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 1,729,435 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.21 and $51.27, with an estimated average price of $43.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 290,487 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in MEI Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.46 and $4.27, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $2.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 3,763,804 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.31 and $109.74, with an estimated average price of $85.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 128,200 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 51,166 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in CareDx Inc by 41.81%. The purchase prices were between $30.88 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $55.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 1,890,213 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $25.74 and $29.63, with an estimated average price of $27.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 1,906,789 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 107.93%. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,236,158 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in OrthoPediatrics Corp by 85.51%. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $55.58, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $47.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 224,042 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 44.17%. The purchase prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17. The stock is now traded at around $190.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 56,728 shares as of .

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfenex Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The sale prices were between $99.9 and $121.13, with an estimated average price of $109.82.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.3 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $15.01.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $47.45 and $62.95, with an estimated average price of $55.63.