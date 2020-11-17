  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ardsley Advisory Partners Buys Canadian Solar Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, DraftKings Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, SunOpta Inc, AbbVie Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: IEA -0.84% CNC -1.93% TMUS +0.6% BABA +0.01% NOW +0.71% QRVO -1.27% CSIQ -2.43% GDXJ -1.38% DKNG +2.91% HZNP +0.18% ZEN +0.07%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Ardsley Advisory Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Solar Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, DraftKings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Zendesk Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, SunOpta Inc, AbbVie Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardsley Advisory Partners. As of 2020Q3, Ardsley Advisory Partners owns 145 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ardsley+advisory+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS
  1. SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 8,378,091 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.79%
  2. Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 100,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio.
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 217,500 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16%
  4. Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 491,958 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.78%
  5. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,150,490 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%
New Purchase: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 442,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANECK VECTORS ETF (GDXJ)

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 68,650 shares as of .

New Purchase: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 306,065 shares as of .

Added: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc (IEA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 1324.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,068,505 shares as of .

Added: Centene Corp (CNC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Centene Corp by 770.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of .

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $258.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 48,100 shares as of .

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $502.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Sold Out: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

Sold Out: Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Sold Out: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS. Also check out:

1. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)