Ardsley Advisory Partners Buys Canadian Solar Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, DraftKings Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, SunOpta Inc, AbbVie Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Ardsley Advisory Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Solar Inc, VANECK VECTORS ETF, DraftKings Inc, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Zendesk Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, SunOpta Inc, AbbVie Inc, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ardsley Advisory Partners. As of 2020Q3, Ardsley Advisory Partners owns 145 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SunOpta Inc (STKL) - 8,378,091 shares, 11.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.79% Biogen Inc (BIIB) - 100,000 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 217,500 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.16% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) - 491,958 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.78% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI) - 1,150,490 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.03%

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Canadian Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.33 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $26.62. The stock is now traded at around $38.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 442,000 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in VANECK VECTORS ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $64.05, with an estimated average price of $57.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 265,000 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.26 and $106.79, with an estimated average price of $93.53. The stock is now traded at around $122.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 68,650 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners initiated holding in Surgery Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.18 and $23.75, with an estimated average price of $17.71. The stock is now traded at around $24.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 306,065 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc by 1324.67%. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $6.26, with an estimated average price of $4.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,068,505 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Centene Corp by 770.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 87,000 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 37.43%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $258.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 48,100 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $401.87 and $499.69, with an estimated average price of $446.12. The stock is now traded at around $502.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $150.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of .

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $57.64 and $75.96, with an estimated average price of $68.56.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Sunrun Inc. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $77.07, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $42.35, with an estimated average price of $25.56.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.

Ardsley Advisory Partners sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.