Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Meta Financial Group Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Global PLC, 58.com Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Meta Financial Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Global PLC, 58.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 860 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CASH, ESGU, SON, LVGO, IEUR, EWJ, LEVI, SUSA, ZM, TIP, VTIP, VCRA, BSV, COWN, EWC, MTCH, IAC, DVY, FLOT, ENTG, SNX, UGI, WCN, FIVN, CRL, HALO, STE, VEEV, RARE, CTLT, GDDY, TDOC, IBB, IUSG, KWEB, VCSH, AAP, ATO, CHRW, CLH, COO, INGR, DAR, EMN, CIGI, GRMN, GGG, HELE, HOLX, IRM, LKQ, LII, LOGI, MAC, MKL, MRVL, MPWR, PNW, O, SINA, STX, TCF, TECH, TPL, TREX, WY, WWD, HEI.A, CHI, KYN, SQM, PODD, CHW, MELI, KAR, HTHT, BWXT, APO, APTV, LDP, DSL, BLUE, REXR, RNG, ALLY, NEP, W, CCD, UNIT, BPMC, SHOP, NVCR, BGNE, TTD, VICI, NIO, CRWD, DKNG, ACWV, DBEF, EPP, FNDX, ICF, IWD, JETS, LQD, PRF, SGOL, XLF, NLY, ARCC, CERS, CHU, CXW, ENIA, SKT, OPK, USA, GLO, ETY, NWG, IHD, SMM, BGB, ACRE, NRZ, ESRT, WIX, PGRE, ZS, IAU, FLL, GNW, HT, FAX, IGR, MCN, EOD, ICL, MIE, LPTX, AQB, CPLG,
- Added Positions: PEN, SPY, AMZN, AAPL, VTI, VOO, FB, CRM, GOOG, MSFT, IWV, GOOGL, IWR, BABA, BRK.B, SBUX, EFA, IWF, JNJ, TSLA, V, PYPL, HD, MRK, NVDA, IJH, CMC, GILD, VZ, MA, WDAY, VT, ADBE, UNH, QQQ, COST, JPM, GDEN, NFLX, PEP, GLD, VGT, APD, AMT, AME, APH, CACC, CMI, DXCM, ENB, FMC, MSI, SYK, SNPS, UNP, WMT, AWK, KEYS, DIA, EEM, IJR, MMM, ABT, AMD, AMGN, BIDU, BAC, BBY, BLK, BMY, CBRE, CVX, CME, CHD, CSCO, CSGP, CPRT, CCI, DLTR, ETN, EQIX, GE, HPQ, HON, IEX, TT, KLAC, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, NKE, BKNG, PG, QCOM, TRI, DIS, III, AVGO, EPAM, ABBV, ZTS, DOCU, JPST, MDY, VUG, CB, ACN, ALGN, AXP, AON, WTRG, BMO, BA, BSX, BAM, CAT, FIS, LFC, CLX, KO, CL, DHR, DLR, DD, LLY, EPD, EL, FDX, GPS, MNST, LHX, HSIC, HSY, INFO, INTU, ISRG, KB, MDLZ, MAR, MAA, NSC, OMC, OKE, PNC, PFE, PHG, PSA, REGN, ROST, POOL, SKM, SHW, SPG, SNE, LUV, STT, TJX, TSM, TXN, TM, UN, UPS, RTX, VFC, WBA, WM, WIT, ZBH, EBAY, TDG, RQI, PM, TAK, BUD, DG, CHTR, GMAB, GM, NOW, BURL, HLT, JD, TWLO, GDS, OKTA, AGG, BND, IWM, VB, ASML, A, AEM, ARE, MO, AEE, AMX, ADI, ANSS, ATR, ADM, ARW, ADSK, BCE, BP, BLL, BBD, BNS, GOLD, BDN, BF.B, BG, VIAC, CMS, CEO, CPB, CX, CNP, CERN, SCHW, CTAS, CCEP, CTSH, CMCSA, CMA, CIG, ELP, SID, VALE, DXC, CAG, COP, GLW, CS, DTE, DRI, DE, DB, DVN, DOV, E, EFX, EXPD, XOM, NEE, FCX, GD, GIS, GFI, HSBC, HRL, ING, ILMN, IHG, ICE, IP, IPG, SJM, J, JHX, JCI, JLL, K, KMB, KGC, KEP, KR, LH, LVS, LEN, MRO, MLM, MAS, MXIM, MKC, MTD, MCHP, NICE, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, NBIX, NMR, NTRS, ODFL, IX, PCAR, PPG, PH, PAYX, PSO, PBR, PHI, PKX, PRU, DGX, RMD, BB, ROK, RY, SNY, SLB, SGEN, DHC, WPM, SIRI, SCCO, SWK, EQNR, SLF, NLOK, SYY, TROW, TGT, VIV, TMO, TIF, TOT, TSCO, RIG, TKC, UBS, UGP, UL, URI, VTR, GWW, WPP, WAT, WFC, WMB, WSM, WEC, XEL, YUM, ZBRA, CMG, FTS, SUZ, ET, DNP, VMO, MVF, BFZ, EIM, QRTEA, TECK, EDU, OC, MFG, FSLR, BR, TMUS, TEL, LULU, VMW, MSCI, FNV, FCAU, VRSK, CLNY, CVE, TRGP, XYL, PANW, YY, IQV, VEDL, CNHI, TWTR, ATHM, AVAL, QSR, ETSY, HPE, TEAM, FTV, ESTC, ETRN, DELL, DOW, CTVA, NTCO, CARR, OTIS, IHI, IVV, SCZ, TOTL, VIG, VOE,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, LSXMK, IVW, LBTYK, GLIBA, VWO, PLD, T, CHT, OVV, RDS.A, LBRDK, BTI, FISV, INTC, TLK, RELX, RSG, SQ, EFG, IWB, XLK, AFL, ALL, AZO, ADP, TFC, BHP, BBVA, SAN, BCS, BDX, BIIB, CVS, CM, CNI, COF, CNC, CHL, CI, C, STZ, BAP, DEO, D, EMR, FAST, GSK, HMC, HST, IDXX, JKHY, LYG, MMC, MUFG, NOC, ORCL, LIN, RIO, SAP, SRE, SWKS, TS, USB, VOD, NXPI, KMI, MPC, LBRDA, QRVO, RUN, LSXMA, MDB, ALC, UBER, ACWI, IEMG, ABB, ASX, AEG, ALXN, AMP, ABC, AMAT, AIZ, AVB, ITUB, SAM, GIB, CRH, CDNS, CCJ, CAJ, CAH, LUMN, CHKP, LNG, CTXS, ABEV, SBS, ED, CLB, DHI, RDY, DUK, DRE, EIX, ESLT, EA, EQT, EXC, FITB, FBP, FLEX, F, ORAN, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HUM, HBAN, IBN, IMO, KSU, KEY, LRCX, MGA, MKTX, MEOH, MU, MT, NRG, NGG, ES, ORLY, OXY, OTEX, PTEN, BRFS, PUK, PEG, PHM, RPT, RRC, ROP, SBAC, SSL, SJR, SNN, SO, SWN, SUI, SU, TEF, GL, TRP, TSN, UDR, UMC, VLO, VAR, VRSN, VRTX, VNO, VMC, ANTM, SMFG, SHG, DFS, G, FTI, KDP, DISCK, BSBR, PEB, LYB, TAL, FRC, HCA, VER, WPX, RPAI, SPLK, PSX, FWONA, VOYA, CDW, PE, FSV, KHC, RACE, ENIC, YUMC, ZTO, BKR, ADPT, IEFA, SCHD, VTV,
- Sold Out: WUBA, EOG, WELL, VSS, SPOT, GRFS, HTGC, ZION, SHI, NOV, JNPR, INCY, AES, FMX, FE, ESS, EQR, EPR, CUK, COG, CIB, AIG, HES, CNX, APLE, BEST,
These are the top 5 holdings of WETHERBY ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,490 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 394,482 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 238,183 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,395 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.94%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 98,115 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.88%
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,258,270 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,435 shares as of .New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,058 shares as of .New Purchase: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.7 and $55.13, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,881 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEUR)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EWJ)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $64.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,225 shares as of .Added: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 164.40%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $238.73, with an estimated average price of $209.94. The stock is now traded at around $262.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 106,928 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 98,115 shares as of .Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 364.16%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $333.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,760 shares as of .Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,960 shares as of .Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 86.72%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,067 shares as of .Sold Out: 58.com Inc (WUBA)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.Sold Out: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67.Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.Sold Out: Hess Corp (HES)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2.
