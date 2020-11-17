Wetherby Asset Management Inc Buys Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Meta Financial Group Inc, Sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Global PLC, 58.com Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Wetherby Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Penumbra Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Meta Financial Group Inc, Amazon.com Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells Liberty SiriusXM Group, Liberty Global PLC, 58.com Inc, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Wetherby Asset Management Inc owns 860 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 692,490 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.24% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 394,482 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 238,183 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,395 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.94% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 98,115 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.88%

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Meta Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.7 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $18.86. The stock is now traded at around $34.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 10,258,270 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $82.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,435 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,058 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Sonoco Products Co. The purchase prices were between $48.7 and $55.13, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 56,881 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 45,050 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27. The stock is now traded at around $64.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 30,225 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Penumbra Inc by 164.40%. The purchase prices were between $185.27 and $238.73, with an estimated average price of $209.94. The stock is now traded at around $262.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 106,928 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $362.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 98,115 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3131.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 364.16%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $333.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 21,760 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 30.91%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 72,960 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 86.72%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 38,067 shares as of .

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in 58.com Inc. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.88, with an estimated average price of $55.31.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Hess Corp. The sale prices were between $39.4 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $47.57.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2.