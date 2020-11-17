Freshford Capital Management, LLC Buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Change Healthcare Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Sells Covetrus Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Cerner Corp

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Freshford Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Broadband Corp, Change Healthcare Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Perspecta Inc, sells Covetrus Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Cerner Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Freshford Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Freshford Capital Management, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $578 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CHNG, IAC,
- Added Positions: LBRDA, PRSP, ZBH, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: CVET, REZI, CERN, VVV, STZ, LNG, FWONK,
- Sold Out: CHTR, HMHC,
For the details of Freshford Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/freshford+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Freshford Capital Management, LLC
- Covetrus Inc (CVET) - 4,422,233 shares, 18.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.33%
- Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 8,681,170 shares, 16.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.4%
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA) - 456,453 shares, 11.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.11%
- Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) - 260,645 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 965,485 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 1,187,750 shares as of .New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $135.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 140,492 shares as of .Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDA)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 54.11%. The purchase prices were between $123.58 and $143.33, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $151.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 456,453 shares as of .Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 27.45%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 1,220,510 shares as of .Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.Sold Out: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)
Freshford Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.22.
