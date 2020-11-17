Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. Buys Aon PLC, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, IHS Markit, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Rollins Inc, Black Knight Inc

Investment company Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, IHS Markit, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Rollins Inc, Black Knight Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Fiserv Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bishop Rock Capital, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $297 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AON,
- Added Positions: DSGX, INFO, FIS, JKHY, V,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ROL, BKI, SPGI, CP, FISV, UNP, ICE, MMC, MA, TTC, GOOGL, MSCI, TRU, LII, ROP, TYL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bishop Rock Capital, L.P.
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,595 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.23%
- Visa Inc (V) - 119,098 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 70,439 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.38%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 53,220 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.23%
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC) - 144,340 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.82%
Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $208.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.57%. The holding were 80,270 shares as of .Added: The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)
Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. added to a holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc by 170.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $54.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 108,910 shares as of .Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 77.03%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $92.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 94,993 shares as of .Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Bishop Rock Capital, L.P. added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 72.74%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 43,201 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Bishop Rock Capital, L.P..
