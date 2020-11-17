Fiduciary Trust Co Buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Mondelez International Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, CMC Materials Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Boston, MA, based Investment company Fiduciary Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Mondelez International Inc, ISHARES SILVER TST, Mastercard Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, sells ISHARES TRUST, CMC Materials Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Fiduciary Trust Co owns 536 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,534,456 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,341,730 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 839,949 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 3,700,030 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74% TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 2,561,602 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9. The stock is now traded at around $72.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 53,404 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Mondelez International Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $58.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 54,796 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $239.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,807 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,358 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,815 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $133.02 and $133.81, with an estimated average price of $133.34. The stock is now traded at around $132.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,871 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST by 968.07%. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $23.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 139,810 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 35,489 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $55.28 and $70.72, with an estimated average price of $64.97. The stock is now traded at around $77.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 134,023 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Arista Networks Inc by 103.83%. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $273.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,549 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 35.54%. The purchase prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44. The stock is now traded at around $162.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 33,003 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38. The stock is now traded at around $377.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,441 shares as of .

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in CMC Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $133.39 and $168.97, with an estimated average price of $149.1.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $14.33.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Regency Centers Corp. The sale prices were between $36.53 and $46.17, with an estimated average price of $41.15.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in Energizer Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.14 and $52.98, with an estimated average price of $45.86.

Fiduciary Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.