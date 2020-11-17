  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Chrmn.of Bd, Pres. & CEO Alan S Mckim Sold $1.4 million of Shares

November 17, 2020 | About: CLH +0.23%

Chrmn.of Bd, Pres. & CEO of Clean Harbors Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Alan S Mckim (insider trades) sold 19,739 shares of CLH on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $70.86 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Clean Harbors Inc along with its subsidiaries, provides environmental, energy and industrial services. Clean Harbors Inc has a market cap of $4.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.64 with a P/E ratio of 33.78 and P/S ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Clean Harbors Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Clean Harbors Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chrmn.of Bd, Pres. & CEO Alan S Mckim sold 19,739 shares of CLH stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $70.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of CLH stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $71.9. The price of the stock has increased by 1.03% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CLH, click here

.

