Stony Point Capital LLC Buys RH, IAC/InterActiveCorp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Five Below Inc

Investment company Stony Point Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys RH, IAC/InterActiveCorp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sea, National Beverage Corp, sells Facebook Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Five Below Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Smartsheet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stony Point Capital LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stony Point Capital LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RH, IAC, PYPL, SE, FIZZ, H, DPZ, CCOI, SNOW,

RH, IAC, PYPL, SE, FIZZ, H, DPZ, CCOI, SNOW, Added Positions: CHGG, CDLX, DDOG, SBAC, COUP, PINS,

CHGG, CDLX, DDOG, SBAC, COUP, PINS, Reduced Positions: PLNT, SMAR, NFLX, AYX, CPRT, OKTA, CHWY,

PLNT, SMAR, NFLX, AYX, CPRT, OKTA, CHWY, Sold Out: FB, CRWD, FIVE, PLCE, GOOS,

Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 75,141 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 51,570 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 70,000 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 269,648 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.99% Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 151,949 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.45%

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $409.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $134.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 65,654 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $193.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 32,700 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 40,200 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in National Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.59 and $84.29, with an estimated average price of $70.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 72,229 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $69.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 88,840 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Chegg Inc by 33.45%. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $67.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 151,949 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC added to a holding in Cardlytics Inc by 34.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.26 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $112.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 59,602 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52.

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Five Below Inc. The sale prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83.

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $18.91 and $37.34, with an estimated average price of $27.52.

Stony Point Capital LLC sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.

Stony Point Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 53.47%. The sale prices were between $49.97 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $57.62. The stock is now traded at around $69.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.48%. Stony Point Capital LLC still held 59,466 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 35.2%. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.15%. Stony Point Capital LLC still held 129,618 shares as of .

Stony Point Capital LLC reduced to a holding in Netflix Inc by 35.71%. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $485.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.36%. Stony Point Capital LLC still held 9,000 shares as of .