Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,219,639 shares, 61.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17% Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 37.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) - 86,566 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) - 8,759 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22%

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.95%. The holding were 14,219,639 shares as of .

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $11.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,759 shares as of .