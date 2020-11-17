Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,219,639 shares, 61.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17%
- Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 37.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
- Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) - 86,566 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) - 8,759 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with LILAK. Click here to check it out.
- LILAK 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of LILAK
- Peter Lynch Chart of LILAK
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.95%. The holding were 14,219,639 shares as of .Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $11.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,759 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying