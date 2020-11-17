  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America

November 17, 2020 | About: LILAK -0.17% LILA -0.09%

Investment company Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Latin America, Liberty Latin America during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. owns 4 stocks with a total value of $187 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searchlight+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.
  1. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 14,219,639 shares, 61.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.17%
  2. Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) - 6,715,800 shares, 37.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  3. Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) - 86,566 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio.
  4. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA) - 8,759 shares, 0.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.22%
Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.95%. The holding were 14,219,639 shares as of .

Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA)

Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 31.22%. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $9.89, with an estimated average price of $9. The stock is now traded at around $11.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,759 shares as of .



