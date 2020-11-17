Affinity Wealth Management Buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Affinity Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, sells Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, The Wendy's Co, Chesapeake Utilities Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Affinity Wealth Management. As of 2020Q3, Affinity Wealth Management owns 73 stocks with a total value of $362 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFF, IGIB, EMB, VBK, XMMO, QQQ, VONG, QQEW, XLY, SOXX, XHB, XLK, IYT, SPY, BLDR, UNP, PINS, FVRR, MOS, TECK, FV, AGG, IVW, IVV, PDI, IJH, SUSA, A, SO, FB, SPAB, CWB,

PFF, IGIB, EMB, VBK, XMMO, QQQ, VONG, QQEW, XLY, SOXX, XHB, XLK, IYT, SPY, BLDR, UNP, PINS, FVRR, MOS, TECK, FV, AGG, IVW, IVV, PDI, IJH, SUSA, A, SO, FB, SPAB, CWB, Added Positions: FCX, SQ, VEEV, W, MELI, FOLD, HD, MA, WMT, NFLX, LULU, ACN, NVDA, JNJ, ADBE, LSCC, JPM, NEE, FIS, VRSN,

FCX, SQ, VEEV, W, MELI, FOLD, HD, MA, WMT, NFLX, LULU, ACN, NVDA, JNJ, ADBE, LSCC, JPM, NEE, FIS, VRSN, Reduced Positions: CPK, AMZN, CB, COST, T,

CPK, AMZN, CB, COST, T, Sold Out: BXMT, CNQ, REGN, WEN, BRK.B, LLY, BABA,

For the details of AFFINITY WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/affinity+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,072,742 shares, 10.95% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 442,815 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 235,278 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 113,217 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. New Position INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (XMMO) - 346,826 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. New Position

Affinity Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.95%. The holding were 1,072,742 shares as of .

Affinity Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.79 and $61.17, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $61.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.42%. The holding were 442,815 shares as of .

Affinity Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.21%. The holding were 235,278 shares as of .

Affinity Wealth Management initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $197.81 and $223.21, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $239.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 113,217 shares as of .

Affinity Wealth Management initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $67.94, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $71.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.73%. The holding were 346,826 shares as of .

Affinity Wealth Management initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $293.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.11%. The holding were 79,749 shares as of .

Affinity Wealth Management sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43.

Affinity Wealth Management sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.01 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.4.

Affinity Wealth Management sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Affinity Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $23.82, with an estimated average price of $22.02.

Affinity Wealth Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Affinity Wealth Management sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.

Affinity Wealth Management reduced to a holding in Chesapeake Utilities Corp by 42.56%. The sale prices were between $74.3 and $86.73, with an estimated average price of $82.58. The stock is now traded at around $107.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Affinity Wealth Management still held 11,470 shares as of .