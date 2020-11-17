Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. Buys Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc, Immunic Inc, Sells Beam Therapeutics Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc, Immunic Inc, sells Beam Therapeutics Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc, ESSA Pharma Inc, Jounce Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. owns 16 stocks with a total value of $370 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMPI, ALPN,

CMPI, ALPN, Added Positions: IMUX,

IMUX, Reduced Positions: ARQT, EPIX, JNCE,

ARQT, EPIX, JNCE, Sold Out: BEAM,

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 5,344,971 shares, 33.11% of the total portfolio. Morphic Holding Inc (MORF) - 2,977,832 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Gossamer Bio Inc (GOSS) - 3,320,608 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. Immunic Inc (IMUX) - 1,788,160 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.38% Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 658,908 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.99%

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $15.58, with an estimated average price of $12.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 1,335,050 shares as of .

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. initiated holding in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $11.5, with an estimated average price of $9.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 1,284,900 shares as of .

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. added to a holding in Immunic Inc by 30.38%. The purchase prices were between $11.74 and $22, with an estimated average price of $16.28. The stock is now traded at around $18.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 1,788,160 shares as of .

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.01 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $24.82.

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. reduced to a holding in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc by 21.99%. The sale prices were between $23.44 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $21.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.54%. Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. still held 658,908 shares as of .

Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. reduced to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 39.05%. The sale prices were between $6 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $6.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.99%. Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. still held 912,693 shares as of .