NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys Equity Residential, ISHARES INC, Essex Property Trust Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock

Investment company NexWave Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Equity Residential, ISHARES INC, Essex Property Trust Inc, ISHARES INC, UDR Inc, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Starwood Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NexWave Capital Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, NexWave Capital Partners LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $60 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQR, EWZ, ESS, EWW, UDR, VICI, MGP, DEI, DOC, AKR, FRT, NVDA, BYM, MYN,

EQR, EWZ, ESS, EWW, UDR, VICI, MGP, DEI, DOC, AKR, FRT, NVDA, BYM, MYN, Added Positions: AGNC, ITB, AMZN, SHOP, ROIC, ESRT, JBLU, PYPL,

AGNC, ITB, AMZN, SHOP, ROIC, ESRT, JBLU, PYPL, Reduced Positions: BXMT, STWD,

BXMT, STWD, Sold Out: GLD, HYD, PFF,

ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 66,800 shares, 15.05% of the total portfolio. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 461,335 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.75% AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) - 339,484 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.42% Equity Residential (EQR) - 89,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. New Position Cantel Medical Corp (CMD) - 84,802 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Equity Residential. The purchase prices were between $50.51 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $55.44. The stock is now traded at around $62.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.65%. The holding were 89,000 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $27.17 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $30.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 99,400 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.98 and $239.37, with an estimated average price of $218.2. The stock is now traded at around $259.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.37%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $31.02 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in UDR Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.84 and $38.89, with an estimated average price of $35.17. The stock is now traded at around $39.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 72,000 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.33%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 43.42%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 339,484 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 167.80%. The purchase prices were between $43.07 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $55.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 20,109 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 130.60%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3161.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 309 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 143.24%. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $916.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 450 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp by 173.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $12.13, with an estimated average price of $10.96. The stock is now traded at around $13.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 36,058 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 207.81%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.5. The stock is now traded at around $8.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 56,286 shares as of .

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The sale prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors ETF Trust High Yield Muni. The sale prices were between $58.22 and $60.02, with an estimated average price of $59.27.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $35.97.