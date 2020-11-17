Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III, Sells Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III, sells Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 7,281,307 shares, 39.13% of the total portfolio. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 3,979,292 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 4,080,237 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 3,445,667 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 2,122,415 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 729,606 shares as of .

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $8.63.