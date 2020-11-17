  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC Buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III, Sells Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 17, 2020 | About: KYMR +0.84% ARYA -0.19% MRNS +0.14%

Investment company Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III, sells Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bain+capital+life+sciences+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC
  1. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) - 7,281,307 shares, 39.13% of the total portfolio.
  2. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (ARQT) - 3,979,292 shares, 13.14% of the total portfolio.
  3. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) - 4,080,237 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) - 3,445,667 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. Replimune Group Inc (REPL) - 2,122,415 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
New Purchase: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $46.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 729,606 shares as of .

New Purchase: ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (ARYA)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC initiated holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.4 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $10.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.36 and $13.84, with an estimated average price of $8.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)