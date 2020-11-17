Totem Point Management, LLC Buys Sea, Marvell Technology Group, Micron Technology Inc, Sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc

Investment company Totem Point Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sea, Marvell Technology Group, Micron Technology Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, sells CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, Tyler Technologies Inc, Analog Devices Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Totem Point Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Totem Point Management, LLC owns 15 stocks with a total value of $301 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 2,220,942 shares, 15.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.15% Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) - 268,645 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 321,254 shares, 10.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.95% Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) - 574,040 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 192.27% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 60,205 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.79%

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 99,181 shares as of .

Totem Point Management, LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.94%. The holding were 316,999 shares as of .

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd by 192.27%. The purchase prices were between $32.79 and $41.19, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 574,040 shares as of .

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc by 43.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.52 and $106.06, with an estimated average price of $90.9. The stock is now traded at around $99.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 321,254 shares as of .

Totem Point Management, LLC added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 22.15%. The purchase prices were between $19.77 and $24.21, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $18.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,220,942 shares as of .

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The sale prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $325.33 and $370.4, with an estimated average price of $345.7.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The sale prices were between $111.91 and $132.1, with an estimated average price of $121.94.

Totem Point Management, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.