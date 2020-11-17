Kopp Family Office, LLC Buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells NeoGenomics Inc

Investment company Kopp Family Office, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Horizon Therapeutics PLC, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, sells NeoGenomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kopp Family Office, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kopp Family Office, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ISTB, IVV, IEFA, IAGG, IEMG, IJH, IJR,

ISTB, IVV, IEFA, IAGG, IEMG, IJH, IJR, Added Positions: HZNP, VCEL, FIVN,

HZNP, VCEL, FIVN, Reduced Positions: NEO,

NeoGenomics Inc (NEO) - 3,233,015 shares, 64.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.65% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 427,465 shares, 18.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.13% Vericel Corp (VCEL) - 1,150,735 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.34% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 66,525 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Intersect ENT Inc (XENT) - 77,630 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio.

Kopp Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.01 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $51.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of .

Kopp Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $361.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 292 shares as of .

Kopp Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $66.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,178 shares as of .

Kopp Family Office, LLC initiated holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 783 shares as of .

Kopp Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $213.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 147 shares as of .

Kopp Family Office, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $58.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316 shares as of .

Kopp Family Office, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC by 35.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.23 and $79.93, with an estimated average price of $68.64. The stock is now traded at around $70.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 427,465 shares as of .