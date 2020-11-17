Penn Capital Management Co Inc Buys American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Sells R1 RCM Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Alamo Group Inc

Investment company Penn Capital Management Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc, New Fortress Energy Inc, Colfax Corp, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, Inter Parfums Inc, sells R1 RCM Inc, Stewart Information Services Corp, Alamo Group Inc, ICU Medical Inc, Envista Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Capital Management Co Inc. As of 2020Q3, Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 182 stocks with a total value of $780 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NFE, CFX, GOOS, IPAR, PFGC, CSV, HURN, TROX, ASIX, PLAY, BCO, RGS, DBI, SGMS, OEC, GOGO, EPRT, NMRK, TSE, CAL, MEC, BMRG, KRA, ESQ, AGS,
- Added Positions: AXL, GIII, OPCH, MATW, UPWK, GDEN, CRY, BKU, AVD, PLNT, SEAS, PLOW, ORBC, FOE, LASR, MTSC, CNMD, OSIS, SSB, SASR, ABCB, RMBS, RVLV, FIVE, FBNC, SMTC, SIMO, DIOD, NBIX, LNC, PSTL, HLIO, TITN, PPD, MGM, LXFR, NFG, AXTA, SSRM, PNFP, RPD, WDC, MGP, WAL, CMC, BV, CHX, GTN, VXF, SSP, DGX, ULH, SWKS, CDLX, WTRG, EVBN, TFX, ESXB, USAK, SHBI, SMBK, HFWA, SITM, BDSI, CSTR, ISTR, ORRF, OBNK, AMAL, SFST, SONA, TGLS,
- Reduced Positions: RCM, STC, AVTR, ALSN, OI, FIVN, ATEC, CHUY, EYE, FBK, KL, DEA, DOC, BLMN, BJ, BYD, SUI, MRVL, CTLT, PNW, HUN, MAS, PSTG, PZZA, IBP, EXEL, FND, QTWO, CACI, QTS, AQUA, MTN, PNR, AJRD, CONE, NICE, DHI, BAND, TNC, GTES, FNF, XPO, GDDY, TRU, LSXMA, SPR, NXST, GRA, TYL, TER, WK, REVG, LW, IAA, GNMK, MLM, DLR, CPT, TREE, PRI, VAC, HTA, VOYA, BURL, GLPI, OXFD, ALLE, ACGL, GPN, HUBG, LII, MRCY, SNDR, ORA, STLD, VST, URI, BKI, FOX,
- Sold Out: ALG, ICUI, NVST, ROG, MTH, ITRI, BWXT, PDCO, NEWR, UMH, WSFS, CHGG, RRR, CVLG, EPAC, ANDE, OTTR, REPH, LNDC, DCO, PRAH, PSNL, RLGT, EBMT, ROAD, AME, ICAD, USX, ELAN, CCS, WYNN, FLL,
For the details of PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+capital+management+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- The E W Scripps Co (SSP) - 1,244,073 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
- Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) - 2,074,877 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.37%
- MTS Systems Corp (MTSC) - 643,528 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.36%
- Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - 521,156 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
- American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) - 2,016,203 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 404.89%
Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in New Fortress Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.65 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $37.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 168,748 shares as of .New Purchase: Colfax Corp (CFX)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.54 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $31.88. The stock is now traded at around $33.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 227,983 shares as of .New Purchase: Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 217,880 shares as of .New Purchase: Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Inter Parfums Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.94 and $47.93, with an estimated average price of $43.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 167,804 shares as of .New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $25.28 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 168,496 shares as of .New Purchase: Carriage Services Inc (CSV)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc initiated holding in Carriage Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $23.47, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $28.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 238,737 shares as of .Added: American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc by 404.89%. The purchase prices were between $5.04 and $8.51, with an estimated average price of $7.17. The stock is now traded at around $7.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 2,016,203 shares as of .Added: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd by 310.59%. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $15.08, with an estimated average price of $12.04. The stock is now traded at around $18.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 372,961 shares as of .Added: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Upwork Inc by 96.06%. The purchase prices were between $13.4 and $17.51, with an estimated average price of $14.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 399,497 shares as of .Added: Matthews International Corp (MATW)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Matthews International Corp by 239.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $21.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 215,861 shares as of .Added: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 69.18%. The purchase prices were between $10.69 and $16, with an estimated average price of $12.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 630,235 shares as of .Added: Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc added to a holding in Golden Entertainment Inc by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $8.12 and $14.22, with an estimated average price of $11.21. The stock is now traded at around $15.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 700,440 shares as of .Sold Out: Alamo Group Inc (ALG)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Alamo Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.57 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $106.39.Sold Out: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $177.7 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $188.23.Sold Out: Envista Holdings Corp (NVST)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $26.07, with an estimated average price of $23.04.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $96.28 and $134.07, with an estimated average price of $117.64.Sold Out: Meritage Homes Corp (MTH)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The sale prices were between $73.33 and $110.39, with an estimated average price of $95.39.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54.
