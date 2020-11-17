Guardian Capital Lp Buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Gildan Activewear Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Shopify Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Brookfield Renewable Corp, Gildan Activewear Inc, The Descartes Systems Group Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP, Celestica Inc, sells Bank of Nova Scotia, Shopify Inc, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Pembina Pipeline Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Lp. As of 2020Q3, Guardian Capital Lp owns 152 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 3,284,173 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.14% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 4,063,256 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.09% TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 3,983,900 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84% TELUS Corp (TU) - 7,517,359 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33% Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) - 3,325,992 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.88%

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.59 and $62.44, with an estimated average price of $55.35. The stock is now traded at around $54.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 331,491 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $293.99 and $384.96, with an estimated average price of $344.01. The stock is now traded at around $434.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 32,506 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $42.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 221,600 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $512.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,759 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp initiated holding in Exponent Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $79.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,937 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp by 185.16%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 547,667 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 34.94%. The purchase prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 3,789,717 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,067,055 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Celestica Inc by 429.96%. The purchase prices were between $6.4 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.51. The stock is now traded at around $7.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,012,275 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 913.48%. The purchase prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58. The stock is now traded at around $91.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 139,820 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 62,470 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $97.09 and $125.51, with an estimated average price of $114.66.

Guardian Capital Lp sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $25.54, with an estimated average price of $22.49.