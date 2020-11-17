Guardian Capital Advisors Lp Buys EXCHANGE TRADED CO, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Wells Fargo, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Guardian Capital Advisors Lp (Current Portfolio) buys EXCHANGE TRADED CO, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Mastercard Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Wells Fargo, NVIDIA Corp, Bank of America Corp, ISHARES TRUST, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp. As of 2020Q3, Guardian Capital Advisors Lp owns 168 stocks with a total value of $651 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 506,224 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 727,159 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 223,402 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 564,501 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 93,198 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.54%

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in EXCHANGE TRADED CO. The purchase prices were between $47.15 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $51.67. The stock is now traded at around $58.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,800 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $257.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,480 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,700 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $257.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,050 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.49 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $142.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,236 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $333.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,804 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,125 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $68.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 31,345 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Corning Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 67,175 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 31.11%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,746 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.85%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $387.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,154 shares as of .

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold out a holding in Vermilion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $2.34 and $4.99, with an estimated average price of $3.93.