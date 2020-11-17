Ashford Capital Management Inc Buys Health Catalyst Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Five Below Inc

Investment company Ashford Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Health Catalyst Inc, Smartsheet Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp, Viasat Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Five Below Inc, Shopify Inc, Ebix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ashford Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Ashford Capital Management Inc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $818 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HCAT, U, IEUR, FEZ, GOLD, SPY, PG,
- Added Positions: SMAR, PFPT, GLDD, VSAT, UPLD, APPN, NVEE, CVCO, AAXN, SPLV, AGX, SUPN, GLUU, XSLV, EQIX, TECH, REGN, SIVB, GPN, BRK.B, WWD, NLOK, MORN, INFO, SBGI,
- Reduced Positions: LVGO, TTD, FIVE, TWLO, SHOP, VICR, CHGG, FVRR, RA, MKTX, XLP, MGNI, OPRT, QQQ, HQY, KMI, LMNR, CPRT, GGN, PS, INCY, QTWO, HACK, MSFT, DDOG, ET, GSHD, ITA, AMZN, BX, MELI, VRTX, VZ, UNH, UDR, TER, MOH, LGND, BMY, BIIB, BCPC, MRK, ILMN,
- Sold Out: EBIX, ENV, INTC, AYX, CVX, LLY,
These are the top 5 holdings of ASHFORD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR) - 308,340 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
- Chegg Inc (CHGG) - 549,118 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.95%
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 484,871 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.62%
- Argan Inc (AGX) - 829,540 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.11%
- Livongo Health Inc (LVGO) - 220,730 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.03%
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Health Catalyst Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.55 and $36.91, with an estimated average price of $33.87. The stock is now traded at around $33.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 342,500 shares as of .New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $95.8, with an estimated average price of $84.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 62,000 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEUR)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $49.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 76,368 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (FEZ)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 88,011 shares as of .New Purchase: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Ashford Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $360.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,259 shares as of .Added: Smartsheet Inc (SMAR)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Smartsheet Inc by 246.41%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $59.64, with an estimated average price of $48.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 329,260 shares as of .Added: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Proofpoint Inc by 4454.81%. The purchase prices were between $101.69 and $125.27, with an estimated average price of $111.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 86,086 shares as of .Added: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,589,907 shares as of .Added: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 95.01%. The purchase prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $35.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 459,068 shares as of .Added: Upland Software Inc (UPLD)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Upland Software Inc by 39.04%. The purchase prices were between $31.45 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $36.04. The stock is now traded at around $42.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 654,070 shares as of .Added: Appian Corp (APPN)
Ashford Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Appian Corp by 53.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $66.24, with an estimated average price of $54.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 283,500 shares as of .Sold Out: Ebix Inc (EBIX)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ebix Inc. The sale prices were between $19.3 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $22.25.Sold Out: Envestnet Inc (ENV)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Envestnet Inc. The sale prices were between $74.11 and $89.04, with an estimated average price of $79.78.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Ashford Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.
