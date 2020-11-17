Engle Capital Management, L.P. Buys Utz Brands Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Engle Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Utz Brands Inc, Pegasystems Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, FinTech Acquisition Corp III, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, sells eBay Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alteryx Inc, Cloudflare Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Engle Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, Engle Capital Management, L.P. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $609 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UTZ, NUAN, FTAC, PENN, STEP, LPSN, ZI,

UTZ, NUAN, FTAC, PENN, STEP, LPSN, ZI, Added Positions: PEGA, LPLA, RPAY, CCK, GDDY, LPRO,

PEGA, LPLA, RPAY, CCK, GDDY, LPRO, Reduced Positions: PTON, AYX, PYPL, NET, BILL, FTDR, AVLR, WIX,

PTON, AYX, PYPL, NET, BILL, FTDR, AVLR, WIX, Sold Out: EBAY, AMZN, LVGO, ANGI, VRM, GDOT,

For the details of Engle Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/engle+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 900,000 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 325,000 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 835,000 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.15% LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) - 670,000 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.00% Frontdoor Inc (FTDR) - 1,100,000 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.06%

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.17%. The holding were 2,100,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 553,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FinTech Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.21 and $11.48, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,567,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 167,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in StepStone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $26.78, with an estimated average price of $25.51. The stock is now traded at around $28.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 370,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in LivePerson Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $63.02, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $51.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Pegasystems Inc by 212.50%. The purchase prices were between $98.16 and $134.82, with an estimated average price of $114.95. The stock is now traded at around $122.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $74.14 and $85.09, with an estimated average price of $79.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 670,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Repay Holdings Corp by 29.37%. The purchase prices were between $21.97 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,630,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Open Lending Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.15 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $19.42. The stock is now traded at around $29.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of .

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $44.04 and $73.87, with an estimated average price of $55.79.

Engle Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Green Dot Corp. The sale prices were between $48.11 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.25.