Forest Hill Capital, LLC Buys Renasant Corp, First Horizon National Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Sells First Bancorp, BankUnited Inc, Equity Bancshares Inc

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Forest Hill Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Renasant Corp, First Horizon National Corp, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, Cal-Maine Foods Inc, Covenant Logistics Group Inc, sells First Bancorp, BankUnited Inc, Equity Bancshares Inc, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Forest Hill Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Forest Hill Capital, LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $220 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CALM, CVLG,

CALM, CVLG, Added Positions: RNST, FHN, AUB, ALTA,

RNST, FHN, AUB, ALTA, Reduced Positions: MIC, USAP,

MIC, USAP, Sold Out: FBNC, BKU, EQBK, KLXE,

For the details of Forest Hill Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/forest+hill+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) - 1,478,918 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 189,350 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 82,150 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 271,500 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 411,653 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.14 and $46.45, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $40.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of .

Forest Hill Capital, LLC initiated holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.85 and $20.44, with an estimated average price of $17.3. The stock is now traded at around $16.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,460 shares as of .

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Renasant Corp by 171.81%. The purchase prices were between $21.24 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.09. The stock is now traded at around $31.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 246,267 shares as of .

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in First Horizon National Corp by 46.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 614,100 shares as of .

Forest Hill Capital, LLC added to a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp by 55.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.53 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $30.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 233,470 shares as of .

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in First Bancorp. The sale prices were between $19.88 and $23.46, with an estimated average price of $21.47.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $16.49 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $21.22.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Equity Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $13.91 and $16.96, with an estimated average price of $15.36.

Forest Hill Capital, LLC sold out a holding in KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.12 and $11.7, with an estimated average price of $8.13.