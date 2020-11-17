M Holdings Securities, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Shopify Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Virtu Financial Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company M Holdings Securities, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, sells Shopify Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Virtu Financial Inc, BeiGene, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Holdings Securities, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, M Holdings Securities, Inc. owns 145 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 178,359 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 143,220 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 216,291 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 83,984 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.79% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 198,182 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59%

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $443.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 12,958 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,676 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $218.9 and $246.49, with an estimated average price of $233.2. The stock is now traded at around $265.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 10,213 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86. The stock is now traded at around $38.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 37,727 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in Humanigen Inc. The purchase prices were between $8 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $17.66. The stock is now traded at around $8.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 98,300 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCHAN. The purchase prices were between $84.68 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $91.18. The stock is now traded at around $105.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 10,866 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 106.26%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $361.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.12%. The holding were 143,220 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 375,324 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 48,793 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 53.75%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 103,640 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $55.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 72,568 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,419 shares as of .

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $30.38 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $30.5.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in Virtu Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $21.9 and $27.74, with an estimated average price of $25.1.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $189.18 and $286.44, with an estimated average price of $234.52.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35.

M Holdings Securities, Inc. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The sale prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39.