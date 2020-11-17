Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC Buys Fiserv Inc, NICE, Expedia Group Inc, Sells DocuSign Inc, DraftKings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc

Investment company Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, NICE, Expedia Group Inc, Aon PLC, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, sells DocuSign Inc, DraftKings Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Everest Re Group, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FISV, NICE, EXPE, AON, SDGR, DGNR.U, HZNP, U, FOUR,

FISV, NICE, EXPE, AON, SDGR, DGNR.U, HZNP, U, FOUR, Added Positions: FIS, WH, CCK, RNR, ADPT, BLL, GBT, EYE, TJX, SNY,

FIS, WH, CCK, RNR, ADPT, BLL, GBT, EYE, TJX, SNY, Reduced Positions: DOCU, DKNG, RE, BABA, PLAN, AMZN, FIVN, MSFT, DVAX, ASMB, CB, AFMD, PTI, CRIS,

DOCU, DKNG, RE, BABA, PLAN, AMZN, FIVN, MSFT, DVAX, ASMB, CB, AFMD, PTI, CRIS, Sold Out: TMUS, AZEK, ALXN, PENN, SFTBY, CRM,

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) - 800,000 shares, 11.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.64% Anaplan Inc (PLAN) - 1,549,427 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.07% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 1,219,247 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.24% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 407,200 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.85% Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 735,657 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 735,657 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in NICE Ltd. The purchase prices were between $186.85 and $236.02, with an estimated average price of $212.46. The stock is now traded at around $235.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 304,568 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.97%. The holding were 655,400 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.4%. The holding were 249,662 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Schrodinger Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $68.9. The stock is now traded at around $59.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 580,856 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.73, with an estimated average price of $11.86. The stock is now traded at around $11.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 75.20%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $145.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 492,283 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 72.16%. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $48.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 956,004 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13. The stock is now traded at around $95.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,219,247 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 37.39%. The purchase prices were between $164.73 and $189.8, with an estimated average price of $176.84. The stock is now traded at around $182.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 240,859 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp by 59.94%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.81, with an estimated average price of $42.02. The stock is now traded at around $47.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 497,449 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC added to a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc by 71.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $63.55. The stock is now traded at around $41.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 381,868 shares as of .

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The sale prices were between $30.87 and $41.23, with an estimated average price of $34.86.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $100.51 and $116.57, with an estimated average price of $108.03.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $28.6 and $74.37, with an estimated average price of $48.86.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in SoftBank Group Corp. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $29.96.

Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.