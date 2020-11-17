RK Capital Management, LLC Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, ICF International Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Sells Pfenex Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Heico Corp

Denver, CO, based Investment company RK Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, ICF International Inc, AdaptHealth Corp, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Huron Consulting Group Inc, sells Pfenex Inc, Echo Global Logistics Inc, Heico Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Vectrus Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RK Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, RK Capital Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $353 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR) - 248,700 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38% Maximus Inc (MMS) - 190,800 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.02% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 77,700 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.57% FirstService Corp (FSV) - 79,500 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.97% Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 138,900 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 105.17%

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 135,300 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.01 and $25.33, with an estimated average price of $20.98. The stock is now traded at around $29.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 272,900 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $20.38. The stock is now traded at around $23.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 209,200 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $8.49. The stock is now traded at around $7.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 515,900 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Toro Co. The purchase prices were between $64.5 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $74.79. The stock is now traded at around $88.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $86.08. The stock is now traded at around $108.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ICF International Inc by 183.33%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $74.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp by 105.17%. The purchase prices were between $72.1 and $111.37, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $81.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 138,900 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Huron Consulting Group Inc by 180.77%. The purchase prices were between $38.25 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 204,400 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $56.2 and $72.29, with an estimated average price of $66.86. The stock is now traded at around $70.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 248,700 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CarParts.com Inc by 58.20%. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 549,100 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc by 502.68%. The purchase prices were between $5.03 and $8.28, with an estimated average price of $7.03. The stock is now traded at around $5.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 517,100 shares as of .

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pfenex Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $74.83 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vectrus Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $52.28, with an estimated average price of $43.52.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co. The sale prices were between $18.83 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $23.2.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Brunswick Corp. The sale prices were between $58.4 and $72.37, with an estimated average price of $63.75.

RK Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Joint Corp. The sale prices were between $13.71 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $16.33.