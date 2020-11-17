M Financial Asset Management, Inc. Buys FLEXSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Investment company M Financial Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FLEXSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M Financial Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, M Financial Asset Management, Inc. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GUNR,

GUNR, Added Positions: USMV, EFAV, TLH,

USMV, EFAV, TLH, Reduced Positions: STPZ, IGE, VAW, VEU, WOOD, MOO, VMBS,

STPZ, IGE, VAW, VEU, WOOD, MOO, VMBS, Sold Out: SPSB,

For the details of M Financial Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/m+financial+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 133,590 shares, 68.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31% VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VAW) - 6,153 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.04% iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (WOOD) - 9,626 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.43% FLEXSHARES TRUST (GUNR) - 21,183 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VDE) - 12,776 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio.

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in FLEXSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.27 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $28.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 21,183 shares as of .

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 279.31%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 110 shares as of .

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 56 shares as of .

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $164.87 and $172.33, with an estimated average price of $168.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 7 shares as of .

M Financial Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.3 and $31.43, with an estimated average price of $31.37.