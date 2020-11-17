  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Smithfield Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Microsoft Corp, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR

November 17, 2020 | About: BND +0.17% VTEB +0.17% MSFT -0.8% UNP -0.77% VGSH -0.08% IJR -0.43% VGIT +0.12% SPXU +1.17% QID +0.12% VST -2.19% STAR +1.97%

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Microsoft Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, BARCLAYS BANK PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1074 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithfield+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 1,967,754 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 325,205 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 927,609 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 257,847 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 253,657 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,585 shares as of .

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SPXU)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (QID)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,315 shares as of .

New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 365 shares as of .

New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.62, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 927,609 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 340,676 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,870 shares as of .

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 146.06%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,755 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 107,616 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJR)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 140,559 shares as of .

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $15.08.

Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (TZA)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SJNK)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Sold Out: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Sold Out: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Sold Out: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITHFIELD TRUST CO keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)