Smithfield Trust Co Buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Microsoft Corp, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Microsoft Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells PROSHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, SPDR SERIES TRUST, BARCLAYS BANK PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2020Q3, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1074 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion.



VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 1,967,754 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.06% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 325,205 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 927,609 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.87% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 257,847 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 253,657 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $70.85, with an estimated average price of $70.54. The stock is now traded at around $69.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,585 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $12.37, with an estimated average price of $10.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 161,500 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,315 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.28 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 365 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $33.62, with an estimated average price of $30.36. The stock is now traded at around $36.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $87.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 927,609 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 33.81%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 340,676 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 101,870 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 146.06%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $203.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 18,755 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 107,616 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 140,559 shares as of .

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $5.28 and $28, with an estimated average price of $15.08.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $15.03 and $22.95, with an estimated average price of $17.79.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $26.1, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.16 and $39.39, with an estimated average price of $36.21.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Campbell Soup Co. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33.