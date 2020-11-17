Sankaty Advisors, LLC Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells International Game Technology PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sankaty Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Golar LNG, Party City Holdco Inc, sells International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sankaty Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sankaty Advisors, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKLN, JNK, HYG, PRTY,

BKLN, JNK, HYG, PRTY, Added Positions: GLNG,

GLNG, Sold Out: IGT,

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 11,822,433 shares, 38.66% of the total portfolio. Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 2,883,356 shares, 19.64% of the total portfolio. INVESCO EXCH TRDII (BKLN) - 1,620,171 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 807,610 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 3,439,644 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.86%

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.29%. The holding were 1,620,171 shares as of .

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 149,725 shares as of .

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 122,880 shares as of .

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 609,205 shares as of .

Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,439,644 shares as of .

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.73.