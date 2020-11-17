  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Sankaty Advisors, LLC Buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells International Game Technology PLC

November 17, 2020 | About: GLNG +1.32% BKLN -0.16% JNK -0.07% HYG -0.05% PRTY +6.31% IGT +2.15%

Boston, MA, based Investment company Sankaty Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys INVESCO EXCH TRDII, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Golar LNG, Party City Holdco Inc, sells International Game Technology PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sankaty Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Sankaty Advisors, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Sankaty Advisors, LLC
  1. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (BCSF) - 11,822,433 shares, 38.66% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bristow Group Inc (VTOL) - 2,883,356 shares, 19.64% of the total portfolio.
  3. INVESCO EXCH TRDII (BKLN) - 1,620,171 shares, 11.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 807,610 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio.
  5. Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG) - 3,439,644 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.86%
New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (BKLN)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $22.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.29%. The holding were 1,620,171 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $106.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.01%. The holding were 149,725 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (HYG)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $80.19 and $84.52, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $85.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 122,880 shares as of .

New Purchase: Party City Holdco Inc (PRTY)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Party City Holdco Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $3.22, with an estimated average price of $2.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 609,205 shares as of .

Added: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Golar LNG Ltd by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $13.91, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 3,439,644 shares as of .

Sold Out: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Sankaty Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $9.57 and $12.52, with an estimated average price of $10.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sankaty Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

