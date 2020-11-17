  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Vestcor Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Livongo Health Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Heico Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Lennar Corp

November 17, 2020 | About: AMT +0.38% TMUS +1.8% USMV -0.38% EFAV -0.14% EQIX -0.45% FISV -0.11% LVGO +0% XLF -0.27% KNX +0.26% IMMU +0% STW +0%

Investment company Vestcor Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Livongo Health Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, T-Mobile US Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Heico Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Lennar Corp, Qiagen NV, El Paso Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestcor Inc. As of 2020Q3, Vestcor Inc owns 907 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vestcor Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vestcor+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vestcor Inc
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,800 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,237 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67%
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 172,797 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.08%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,006 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41%
  5. Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 438,222 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.22%
New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 489,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 216,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: ACON S2 Acquisition Corp (STWOU)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC.U)

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of .

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 172,797 shares as of .

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 174.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 129,924 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (USMV)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 243.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 202,170 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFAV)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 171,368 shares as of .

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $749.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,303 shares as of .

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 377.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,524 shares as of .

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Sold Out: TerraForm Power Inc (TERP)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Sold Out: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vestcor Inc. Also check out:

1. Vestcor Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vestcor Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vestcor Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vestcor Inc keeps buying

Comments

