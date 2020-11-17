Vestcor Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Livongo Health Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells Heico Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Lennar Corp

Investment company Vestcor Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Livongo Health Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, T-Mobile US Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Heico Corp, Duke Energy Corp, Lennar Corp, Qiagen NV, El Paso Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vestcor Inc. As of 2020Q3, Vestcor Inc owns 907 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 221,800 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 392,237 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.67% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 172,797 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,006 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41% Lennar Corp (LEN.B) - 438,222 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.22%

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,500 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $27.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 489,200 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 216,800 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Immunomedics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.91 and $85.53, with an estimated average price of $50.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $9.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc initiated holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.01 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $10.13. The stock is now traded at around $10.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 71.08%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $239.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 172,797 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 174.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $129.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 129,924 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 243.42%. The purchase prices were between $60.74 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $63.43. The stock is now traded at around $67.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 202,170 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 125.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $71.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 171,368 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $749.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 21,303 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 377.89%. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $109.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 57,524 shares as of .

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in TerraForm Power Inc. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Vestcor Inc sold out a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. The sale prices were between $40.7 and $48.9, with an estimated average price of $45.3.